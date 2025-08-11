What Did Virat Kohli Ask the Chhattisgarh Villager After the Hilarious SIM Mix-Up?

In an extraordinary twist of fate, a young villager from Madagaon in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district became the unexpected recipient of phone calls from some of cricket’s biggest stars — including none other than Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and former RCB legend AB de Villiers. This bizarre chain of events began innocuously on June 28, 2025, when Manish Bisi purchased a new Reliance Jio SIM card at a local mobile shop in Deobhog, just 8 kilometers from his home.

Unbeknownst to Manish and his friend Khemraj, the SIM card previously belonged to rising RCB star Rajat Patidar, whose number had been deactivated after 90 days of inactivity and reassigned as per telecom policy. The discovery that the WhatsApp profile on the new SIM displayed Patidar’s image was only the beginning of what would become a surreal saga blending cricket, technology, and a dash of police intervention.

Calls from Cricket Legends: Virat Kohli’s Unexpected Query

Within days of activating the SIM, Manish started receiving calls from cricketing icons. Khemraj, a devoted Virat Kohli fan, recalled the moment with awe: “I never imagined I would speak to Virat Kohli one day, and that too from our village.” The duo initially assumed it was a prank, even joking with the callers who identified themselves as Kohli, AB de Villiers, and RCB bowler Yash Dayal.

One of the most memorable moments came when Kohli himself asked, “Why are you using Patidar’s number?”—a question that baffled Manish and Khemraj to the point where they thought it was a joke. AB de Villiers, speaking in English, was another highlight, leaving the village boys struggling to keep up but thoroughly thrilled.

When the Joke Became Serious: Rajat Patidar’s Intervention

The story took a serious turn on July 15, when Rajat Patidar called Manish directly, pleading for the return of his old number. Initially skeptical, Manish and Khemraj thought Patidar’s call was another prank until he mentioned sending the police to resolve the issue. True to his word, a police team arrived shortly after, escalating the situation beyond mere confusion.

Gariaband Deputy Superintendent of Police Neha Sinha clarified the incident: “The SIM was deactivated after 90 days of inactivity and reassigned as per telecom policy. Patidar informed the Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell about the reassignment and requested his number back.” The MP Cyber Cell liaised with local police, who, with Manish’s family’s cooperation, returned the SIM card to its rightful owner.

Importantly, Deputy SP Sinha emphasized that “there was no legal fault or wrongdoing by anyone; it was simply a standard telecom procedure.”

A Cricket Fan’s Dream Come True in a Remote Village

For Manish, Khemraj, and their families, the experience has been nothing short of cinematic. “Most people in our village are RCB fans. Talking to legends like Kohli and de Villiers feels like a dream,” said Manish’s brother Deshbandhu Bisi. Khemraj’s excitement was palpable: “My life’s goal is complete because I got to speak to Kohli because of a wrong number.”

The incident underscores the unique ways cricket connects with its fans, even in the remotest corners of India. It also highlights the human side of sports celebrities—Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar’s genuine concern and prompt action made this unusual story end on a positive note.

What This Story Means for Cricket Fans and Telecom Users

This curious episode shines light on telecom policies regarding inactive numbers and the rare but real complications that can arise. It also serves as a reminder of cricket’s enormous cultural impact in India—how the sport’s heroes are not just idols on TV screens but also real people who communicate directly with teammates, coaches, and sometimes, accidentally, with their fans.

For cricket followers and tech-savvy readers alike, this tale is a perfect blend of sport, surprise, and serendipity—proving that sometimes, the biggest moments happen off the pitch.