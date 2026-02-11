What happened to Abhishek Sharma? India opener hospitalised before T20 World Cup 2026

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised in New Delhi with a stomach infection, casting serious doubt over his availability for the T20 World Cup group-stage clash against Namibia. Team sources indicate the left-hander is undergoing medical tests after running a high fever, and his absence from training has raised immediate selection concerns. With a bigger fixture against Pakistan approaching, the team management appears focused on recovery rather than risking a premature return. Abhishek’s potential unavailability is more than a routine injury update. India are still settling their top-order combination, and any last-minute change in a World Cup game can disrupt batting balance and tactical planning.

The opener was already struggling physically during the previous match against the USA:

Dismissed for a golden duck

Did not take the field during India’s bowling innings

Missed post-match handshakes

Skipped the training session at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged the concern but remained cautiously optimistic.

“Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful he’ll be available in two days’ time.”

However, a BCCI source suggested the Namibia match is “doubtful as of now,” highlighting the uncertainty around his discharge timeline.

Medical Situation and Selection Implications

Stomach infections are particularly disruptive in elite sport because they affect hydration, stamina, and recovery cycles. Even if discharged quickly, regaining match fitness within 48 hours is challenging. Sanju Samson has already begun preparing as a standby option, spending extra time in the nets with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. If Abhishek is ruled out, Samson offers flexibility with his aggressive stroke play and ability to adapt across batting positions.

Bigger Picture: Pakistan Clash Looms

India face Pakistan in a high-voltage encounter shortly after the Namibia fixture, and that context may influence decision-making. From a tournament-management perspective, resting Abhishek now could be the smarter call if it ensures full fitness for a far more consequential game. This approach aligns with modern World Cup strategy:

Prioritise player workload

Avoid aggravating short-term illnesses

Preserve first-choice players for marquee matches

Positive Updates From India Camp

While Abhishek’s health dominates headlines, the dressing room received encouraging news elsewhere. Washington Sundar has joined the squad and is set to train. Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling after a 10-day break and is reportedly moving well. These developments help offset concerns around squad depth. Assistant coach ten Doeschate also praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for stabilising the side after a shaky start to the tournament, calling his leadership “evident” in the win over the USA.

Tactical Impact If Abhishek Misses Out

If Samson replaces Abhishek, India may subtly adjust their batting tempo. Abhishek typically provides left-right balance and powerplay acceleration, whereas Samson brings calculated aggression.

Expect India to focus on:

Controlled powerplay batting

Minimising early wickets

Allowing middle-order hitters a stable platform

Against Namibia, discipline rather than experimentation will likely define India’s strategy.