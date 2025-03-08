What Happens If Champions Trophy 2025 Final Between India And New Zealand Ends In A Tie? Check Here...

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, Sunday.

It's been relatively smooth sailing for India at the Champions Trophy 2025 so far, with the team winning all four matches. They registered victories against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in group stage matches before beating Australia in the semi-finals to reach the final of the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand have shown fine form during the tournament so far. Their only loss came against India in Dubai. They have registered victories against Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

On Sunday, India will look to win their historic third title, while New Zealand aims for their second title in Champions Trophy history.

What Will Happen If The India vs New Zealand Final Ends In A Tie

If the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand ends in a tie, a Super Over will take place to decide the winner. However, in the case of a tie in the Super Over, the teams will continue to play 'Super Overs' until a winner is finally decided.

Interestingly, New Zealand have suffered in the past when their ICC ODI World Cup 2019 final against England had ended in a tie and the Super Over that followed also ended in a tie.

Back then, the winner of the final match was decided on the boundary count of both teams. It was England who were declared the champions as New Zealand had hit less boundaries during that game. The ICC later removed that controversial rule.