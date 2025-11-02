Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978860https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/what-happens-if-india-women-vs-south-africa-womens-world-cup-final-2025-gets-washed-out-2978860.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL 2025

What Happens If India Women Vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final 2025 Gets Washed Out?

As cricket fans eagerly await the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, concerns about the weather have started to loom large. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 07:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Happens If India Women Vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final 2025 Gets Washed Out?Image Credit:- X

As cricket fans eagerly await the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, concerns about the weather have started to loom large. With forecasts hinting at possible rain on the match day, many are wondering what will happen if the final is washed out. Here’s a detailed look at the ICC’s official rules regarding rain interruptions, reserve days, and how a winner will be determined if the final cannot be completed.

Reserve Day in Place for the Final

The ICC has scheduled a reserve day for the Women’s World Cup final to ensure a fair result. If rain prevents play on Sunday, the match will resume on Monday (the reserve day) from the point it was stopped, provided the weather allows.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, if both days are affected by rain and it’s impossible to complete at least 20 overs per side, the match will be deemed abandoned, and both teams will be declared joint-winners.

Minimum Overs Required for a Result

According to ICC playing conditions, a minimum of 20 overs per side must be bowled in the second innings for a valid result to be declared. If the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method cannot be applied due to insufficient overs, the game will end as a no-result.

Joint Winners Scenario

In case the rain persists even on the reserve day, India and South Africa will share the World Cup trophy. This would mark the first time in the history of the ICC Women’s World Cup that the title is shared between two teams. While that outcome would be bittersweet for fans, it would still be a remarkable recognition of both teams’ stellar performances throughout the tournament.

The Stakes for India and South Africa

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is chasing their maiden Women’s World Cup title, while South Africa, under Laura Wolvaardt, is aiming to lift their first-ever ICC trophy. Both teams have displayed outstanding consistency throughout the tournament, setting up a thrilling clash for the championship.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together