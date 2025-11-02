As cricket fans eagerly await the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, concerns about the weather have started to loom large. With forecasts hinting at possible rain on the match day, many are wondering what will happen if the final is washed out. Here’s a detailed look at the ICC’s official rules regarding rain interruptions, reserve days, and how a winner will be determined if the final cannot be completed.

Reserve Day in Place for the Final

The ICC has scheduled a reserve day for the Women’s World Cup final to ensure a fair result. If rain prevents play on Sunday, the match will resume on Monday (the reserve day) from the point it was stopped, provided the weather allows.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, if both days are affected by rain and it’s impossible to complete at least 20 overs per side, the match will be deemed abandoned, and both teams will be declared joint-winners.

Minimum Overs Required for a Result

According to ICC playing conditions, a minimum of 20 overs per side must be bowled in the second innings for a valid result to be declared. If the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method cannot be applied due to insufficient overs, the game will end as a no-result.

Joint Winners Scenario

In case the rain persists even on the reserve day, India and South Africa will share the World Cup trophy. This would mark the first time in the history of the ICC Women’s World Cup that the title is shared between two teams. While that outcome would be bittersweet for fans, it would still be a remarkable recognition of both teams’ stellar performances throughout the tournament.

The Stakes for India and South Africa

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is chasing their maiden Women’s World Cup title, while South Africa, under Laura Wolvaardt, is aiming to lift their first-ever ICC trophy. Both teams have displayed outstanding consistency throughout the tournament, setting up a thrilling clash for the championship.