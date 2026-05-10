What happens to Virat Kohli’s RCB playoff chances if MI clash gets washed out in IPL 2026 at Raipur?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set for a crucial clash against Mumbai Indians in Match 54 of IPL 2026 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday, May 10. However, persistent rain and strong winds have put the high stakes encounter under serious threat, with the ground staff forced to keep the entire outfield covered ahead of the scheduled 7:30 PM IST start.

Rain Threat Puts Massive IPL Clash in Doubt

Heavy showers in Raipur have sparked fears of a possible washout in one of the most important matches of the IPL 2026 season. With the playoff race entering its decisive phase, even a single point could dramatically alter the standings.

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For RCB, the weather may either offer a lifeline or create additional pressure heading into the final stretch of the league stage.

What Happens If RCB vs MI Gets Washed Out?

If the match is abandoned without a result, both teams will receive one point each.

That outcome would move RCB to 13 points from 11 matches after recording six wins and four defeats so far this season. However, it would also leave them with only three league matches remaining.

The equation then becomes simple for Rajat Patidar and his side:

Win two of the remaining three matches to stay firmly in playoff contention

Win all three remaining games to potentially secure a top two finish

RCB’s remaining fixtures are against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2026 Points Table Tightens Dramatically

The IPL 2026 playoff race has become increasingly congested heading into the final weeks of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans currently lead the standings with 14 points each from 11 matches. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings occupy third place with 13 points from 10 games. That makes RCB’s upcoming clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala potentially a virtual knockout encounter.

RCB and Rajasthan Royals are both sitting on 12 points, though Bengaluru hold a significant advantage in net run rate with a healthy +1.234.

A washout against Mumbai would preserve that advantage while simultaneously hurting MI’s slim playoff hopes.

RCB’s Form Raises Fresh Concerns

Despite remaining in the playoff mix, RCB’s recent performances have exposed several concerns. After starting the season strongly with four wins in their opening matches, the Bengaluru side has managed only one victory in their last five games.

The middle order continues to struggle badly. Jitesh Sharma has scored only 84 runs across his last eight innings, while captain Rajat Patidar has also found it difficult to convert starts into impactful knocks.

With the pressure mounting, bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will need to deliver consistently in the remaining matches.

What RCB Need to Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs

As things stand, a washout would take RCB temporary breathing space, but qualification will still depend on results in their final three games. Two wins could keep their playoff hopes alive, while victories in all three matches may even open the door for a top two finish and the crucial advantage of two opportunities to reach the final.

With the IPL 2026 playoff race tighter than ever, every point now carries enormous value even if it comes because of the weather.