What Hilarious Nickname Mohammed Siraj Is Called By English Players In Their Dressing Room?

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has revealed that Ben Stokes’ team refers to Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj as Mr. Angry due to his intense on-field demeanor. In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain praised Siraj, describing him as a "born entertainer" who combines passion, heart, and skill to thrive at the highest level.

Siraj played a crucial role in India’s dramatic six-run victory at The Oval, claiming nine wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul during England’s chase of 374. Despite dropping Harry Brook early who went on to score a century Siraj remained composed and determined, ultimately helping India clinch one of their finest comebacks. He finished the series, which ended 2-2, as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps.

Hussain wrote, “He’s fiery, the England boys call him Mr. Angry, and he has the longest follow-through in the history of the game, but he demands your attention. You could do a montage of the histrionics down on his knees in despair at Lord’s, the celebrations and dejection when DRS decisions go one way or another."

He added, “He’s a born entertainer, but crucially he’s got all the other attributes you need at the highest level: heart, passion, and ultimately skill. He’s gone from being a hit-the-deck bowler using wobble seam to trap people LBW as he did with Joe Root to one who has developed outswing so big that Shubman Gill wasn’t interested in taking the second new ball."

Hussain further highlighted Siraj’s precision under pressure, saying, “Then, there is the fabulous yorker, such as the one to Crawley late on day three. He went to it again just before midday, knowing that Gus Atkinson was trying to hit him over midwicket for a second six that would have tied the game, nailing it under the most immense pressure. If Siraj gets it wrong, India lose the series, so it was perfect execution from a champion cricketer that has unfairly courted controversy over the past month."

Earlier, Joe Root had also commented on Siraj’s animated nature, calling it “fake-aggression” in a light-hearted tone, saying he can see through the pacer’s antics while batting.

Reflecting on the series, Hussain said he already misses the thrilling contest. “Now it’s finished, I will miss it. So incredible has it been that it makes you wonder why this format is ever questioned? If you landed someone 30 days ago and took them around this country’s Test match venues, asking them: Is this thing we call Test cricket working? They’d look at you funny. It’s so bloody good," he said.