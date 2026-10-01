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'What I want to manifest is...': Rohit Sharma reveals his immediate goal ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma made a vintage 101 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, as India chased down a massive 406 against the West Indies. He also shared an opening stand of 255 runs with captain Shubman Gill, who hit an unbeaten 223.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 12:01 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
'What I want to manifest is...': Rohit Sharma reveals his immediate goal ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'What I want to manifest is...': Rohit Sharma reveals his immediate goal ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup
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