ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What India need to do to reach World Cup final if New Zealand do not bat again

The game which was expected to continue after a short break is not delayed further due to the incessant rain making the prospect of New Zealand not batting again a real possibility.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

As forecasted, rain has interrupted play in the first semi-final of ICC Men's World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. The confidence was certainly evident from the manner in which they restricted the Kiwis to a score of 211 runs for the loss of five wickets in 46.1 overs before the clash was interrupted by rain.

The game which was expected to continue after a short break is not delayed further due to the incessant rain making the prospect of New Zealand not batting again a real possibility.

In case New Zealand doesn't bat again, India's target in

- 46 overs will be 237
- 40 overs will be 223
- 35 overs will be 209
- 30 overs will be 192
- 25 overs will be 172
- 20 overs will be 148

 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor are the highest run-scorers for the side in the clash so far with 67 runs apiece in 95 and 85 deliveries respectively.  

The good news, however, is that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day for the semi-finals and final, so if the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, India and New Zealand will pick up from where they left it on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that the weather forecast for Wednesday also looks grim as "heavy rain" along with overcast conditions has been forecast for Wednesday too.

If the match cannot be completed on Wednesday too due to bad weather then India will qualify for the final because India have more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019, India, New Zealand
