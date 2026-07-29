English club cricket prides itself on sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and fierce yet friendly rivalry. However, the traditional values of the sport have been thrown into question following a bizarre controversy that has taken social media by storm. Following in the infamous footsteps of international scandals such as Australia's Sandpapergate, the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League now finds itself grappling with a scandal christened online as Clickgate, alongside the moniker "Clicky Ponting" in a satirical nod to former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as per the Guardian.
The Viral Incident at Saltburn
The controversy erupted from a division two fixture between Saltburn Second Eleven and Norton Second Eleven. During the match, a video clip captured a sequence where a delivery was bowled, the batter played a defensive stroke, and the ball was securely gathered by the wicketkeeper, prompting enthusiastic celebrations from the fielding side. While the caught behind appeal was successfully sustained, the batter walked off the pitch visibly bewildered, questioning whether he actually made contact with the ball.
The underlying reality soon came to light when footage posted online by Ben Mummery revealed a fielder stationed near the bat snapping his fingers precisely as the ball passed the willow. The acoustic illusion mimics the sharp, distinct sound of a bat nicking the leather, a trick allegedly designed to deceive the on-field umpire into signaling a caught behind dismissal. Mummery did not mince words regarding the incident, describing it as about the worst case of cheating he has witnessed in the sport. He noted the suspicion surrounding the wicketkeeper's high dismissal count this season and expressed satisfaction that the footage went viral to expose the tactic, demanding the harshest possible punishment while emphasizing that such behavior goes against the very spirit of the game.
League Investigation and Expanding Allegations
The digital footprint of the scandal expanded rapidly, with the footage accumulating millions of views and prompting online sleuths to examine historical scorecards. The scrutiny widened when Rory Cotterill, who captained Middlesbrough Cricket Club's Second Eleven during a twenty-nine run defeat against Saltburn earlier in June, highlighted a parallel episode. Cotterill shared video evidence allegedly showing the same individual utilizing finger snapping techniques, drawing severe condemnation from online commentators.
League authorities confirmed they are treating the grievance with utmost gravity. Officials from the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League released a formal statement indicating that they received an official complaint concerning events from the Saturday fixture on July 25, 2026. A comprehensive inquiry has commenced, with league leadership asserting that no further statements will be issued until formal disciplinary procedures conclude. Saltburn secured a commanding 159 run victory in the match and currently sits atop the division two standings by a seventeen point margin, though the club has yet to provide public comments regarding the allegations.
@Saltburncc First slip clicks his fingers to imitate an edge, bat nowhere near it and given out.— Ben Mummery (@ben_mummery) July 27, 2026
This is about the worst case of cheating I’ve ever seen in cricket.
Apparently, their keeper has a huge amount of catches this season.@talkSPORT @bbctms @SkyCricket @TailendersPod pic.twitter.com/iM7lZfKF5q
Historical Precedents of Cricket Trickery
While amateur cricket deals with acoustic deception, the wider history of the sport contains numerous controversies regarding manipulation and gamesmanship. The most notorious international precedent remains the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal during a Test series between Australia and South Africa, where television broadcasts caught Cameron Bancroft attempting to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper retrieved from his pocket.
County cricket has also witnessed inventive methods for gaining competitive advantages. In his published autobiography, former England Test batter Marcus Trescothick detailed how players utilized confectionery during the 2005 season to enhance saliva properties, helping the ball retain its shine and swing through the air for longer periods. Trescothick explained that while extra strong mints proved difficult to manage, switching to Murray Mints yielded effective results for maintaining ball maintenance routines, despite consuming substantial quantities daily. Such historical admissions highlight how cricketers have constantly experimented with subtle tactical edges, though modern technology and social media now ensure that amateur infractions face immediate global scrutiny.
Making it Easier for you -
The Trick: A fielder snapped his fingers near the bat to mimic the sound of an edge and fool the umpire.
"Clicky Ponting": Social media dubbed the player "Clicky Ponting" (after Ricky Ponting) as footage went viral.
The Backlash: Opponents called it the "worst case of cheating" after noticing a suspicious surge in caught-behind dismissals.
The Probe: The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League launched a formal investigation into the club.
"Clickgate": Fans are comparing the controversy to famous cricket scandals like Sandpapergate.
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