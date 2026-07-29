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What is 'Clicky Ponting'? How a fielder's bizarre finger-snapping trick triggered cricket’s trending cheating row

English club cricket prides itself on sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and fierce yet friendly rivalry. However, the traditional values of the sport have been thrown into question following a bizarre controversy that has taken social media by storm.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
What is 'Clicky Ponting'? How a fielder's bizarre finger-snapping trick triggered cricket’s trending cheating row
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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