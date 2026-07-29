The underlying reality soon came to light when footage posted online by Ben Mummery revealed a fielder stationed near the bat snapping his fingers precisely as the ball passed the willow. The acoustic illusion mimics the sharp, distinct sound of a bat nicking the leather, a trick allegedly designed to deceive the on-field umpire into signaling a caught behind dismissal. Mummery did not mince words regarding the incident, describing it as about the worst case of cheating he has witnessed in the sport. He noted the suspicion surrounding the wicketkeeper's high dismissal count this season and expressed satisfaction that the footage went viral to expose the tactic, demanding the harshest possible punishment while emphasizing that such behavior goes against the very spirit of the game.