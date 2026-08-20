In cricket terminology, a platinum duck frequently referred to as a royal duck occurs when an opening batter is dismissed on the very first ball of a match or an innings. It represents the absolute most ignominious start possible for a batsman stepping onto the crease.
Recently, Pakistan opener Azan Awais entered this unwanted record books during the first Test against England at Headingley, falling lbw to Ollie Robinson on the opening delivery. This made him the first-ever Pakistan batsman to be dismissed off the very first ball of a Test series.
The Exclusive Company
Awais joins a select group of 36 opening batters in Test history who have suffered this rare dismissal at the start of a series. Notable modern and historical figures on this list include:
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) – Dismissed on the first ball of the match by Australia's Mitchell Starc in Adelaide (2024).
KL Rahul (India) – Dismissed by Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal at Eden Gardens (2017).
Rory Burns (England) – Clean bowled by Mitchell Starc on the first ball of the Brisbane Ashes Test (2021).
Dean Elgar (South Africa) – Caught behind off England's James Anderson in Centurion (2019).
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – Dismissed by Glenn McGrath against Australia (1999).
Archie MacLaren (England) – The pioneer of the list, becoming the first player in cricket history to suffer a platinum duck against Australia's Arthur Coningham in Melbourne (1894).
Multiple-Time Unwanted Records
While most players experience a platinum duck only once, a couple of players hold extraordinary distinctions for repeating the feat:
Sunil Gavaskar (India): The legendary Indian opener stands alone as the only batter in Test history to suffer a first-ball duck three times. His unfortunate dismissals came against Geoff Arnold (England, 1974), Malcolm Marshall (West Indies, 1983), and Imran Khan (Pakistan, 1986).
Hannan Sarkar (Bangladesh): Famously dismissed on the first ball of a match three times across 2002 and 2004, remarkably by the exact same bowler—West Indies fast bowler Pedro Collins.
Pakistan vs England
Pakistan faced a turbulent opening day in the first Test against England at Headingley, closing at 171 before England responded strongly. The match began with dramatic history as Ollie Robinson trapped Azan Awais lbw on the very first ball of the series, making Awais the first Pakistan batsman to suffer a first-ball Test series dismissal. Robinson quickly removed Shan Masood as well, leaving the tourists struggling at 6-2 under overcast skies.
A nearly two-hour rain delay interrupted the morning session after only 9.4 overs were bowled. Once play resumed, Pakistan managed to push their total to 171 before being restricted. In reply, England navigated 25 overs safely to reach 112 for 2 at Stumps, trailing by 59 runs. Returning Test captain Joe Root anchored the English response with an unbeaten 37 alongside Jordan Cox, who contributed 23, while Robinson finished his initial spell with 2-12. Both teams entered the series seeking to improve poor red-ball form, and Pakistan continues its long quest for a first Test series win on English soil since 1996.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.