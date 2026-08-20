Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /What is Platinum duck? Pakistan's Azain Awais joins Jaiswal, Rahul & Legendary Sunil Gavaskar in unwanted list

What is Platinum duck? Pakistan's Azain Awais joins Jaiswal, Rahul & Legendary Sunil Gavaskar in unwanted list

In cricket terminology, a platinum duck frequently referred to as a royal duck occurs when an opening batter is dismissed on the very first ball of a match or an innings, check unwanted list - 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
What is Platinum duck? Pakistan's Azain Awais joins Jaiswal, Rahul & Legendary Sunil Gavaskar in unwanted list
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What is Platinum duck? Pakistan's Azain Awais joins Jaiswal, Rahul & Legendary Sunil Gavaskar in unwanted list
2
3
4
5