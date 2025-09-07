Despite leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a historic IPL 2024 title win, Shreyas Iyer has chosen a completely different moment as the most unforgettable memory of his cricketing career. In a recent conversation on iQOO India’s YouTube channel, Iyer, who has been a consistent performer for India and a proven leader in the IPL, was asked to pick the one on-field moment that he cherishes the most.

Surprisingly, Iyer didn't mention the triumph with Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium to claim the trophy last year. Instead, he named India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as his most cherished cricketing memory.

“Winning the ICC Championship for India. Champions Trophy mein. I think that was the best feeling ever,” Iyer stated during the interview.

A Standout Performer in the Champions Trophy 2025

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Iyer was India's designated No. 4 batter and played a pivotal role in the team's successful campaign. He featured in all five matches and ended as India’s top scorer in the tournament, accumulating 243 runs.

Captaincy Role With India A Amid Asia Cup Snub

Although excluded from India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 by the BCCI selectors on August 19, Iyer has still found himself in a key leadership role. On September 6, he was named captain of the India A team for two unofficial red-ball Tests against Australia A.

The first match will be played from September 16 to 19, and the second from September 23 to 27—both scheduled to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India A Squad for Two Multi-Day Matches vs Australia A:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur

As he prepares to lead India A in a crucial series against Australia A, Iyer’s statement makes one thing clear no franchise victory, not even an IPL title, compares to winning a major trophy for the country.