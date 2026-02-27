What is the weather forecast for IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match in Kolkata and why does it matter?

The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for what is undoubtedly the most critical fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s so far. This Sunday, March 1, India and the West Indies face off in a high-stakes showdown that will act as a "virtual quarter-final" to determine the second semi-finalist from Group 1.

With the tournament's intensity at its peak, all eyes are on the weather forecast, as any interruption could dramatically alter the outcome. Here's a detailed look at the expected conditions and why they hold such significance:



Weather Forecast For March 1 In Kolkata

According to the multiple reliable platforms, the weather in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1, 2026, is projected to be ideal for an uninterrupted 40-over (T20 match) contest.

Sky Conditions: Clear and sunny throughout the day, transitioning into a pleasant evening.

Precipitation and Rain Chance: Zero chance of rain is predicted, with 0 mm of expected rainfall. Hourly breakdowns from credible sources indicate a 0% probability of showers from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, ensuring dry pitches and no delays.

Temperature: Expect a daytime high of 34°C, dropping to a more comfortable 25–26°C during match hours, providing comfortable playing conditions without excessive heat.

The "X" Factor: Dew. High humidity (potentially crossing 70%) means significant dew is expected under the floodlights. This often makes the ball slippery, favoring the team batting second and making it a "toss-win, bowl-first" kind of night.

Why Weather Matters In This Match

The weather in the upcoming India vs West Indies match matters more than usual because of the brutal math of the Super 8 table. After South Africa defeated the West Indies and India cruised past Zimbabwe, the situation in Group 1 has reached a boiling point.

The "Must-Win" Reality

Both India and the West Indies currently sit on 2 points. South Africa has already qualified for the semi-finals, leaving only one spot open.

Winner: Goes through to the Semi-Finals.

Loser: Goes home.

The Washout Nightmare For India

While the forecast is clear, the reason everyone is watching the skies is the Net Run Rate (NRR).

West Indies NRR: +1.791

India NRR: -0.100

If there were a freak weather event and the match was abandoned, both teams would get 1 point. In that scenario, the West Indies would qualify for the semi-finals due to their superior NRR, and India would be eliminated. For India, a "No Result" is as bad as a loss.

Looking Ahead: Implications For The Tournament

As the countdown begins for Sunday evening, all eyes will turn to Kolkata. Whether it's the roar of the Eden Gardens crowd or the intensity of the players in the middle, this fixture promises to be a spectacular display of high-stakes T20 cricket. For the fans, it’s a must-watch; for the teams, it’s everything.

A decisive win for India would propel them into the semi-finals on March 4 or 5, potentially setting up a blockbuster against England or another qualifier.

For West Indies, victory would mark a resurgence for the two-time champions, boosting their confidence en route to the final.