What led to toss retake during RR vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 2? Drama, rules, precedent - all you need to know

A bizarre moment of drama unfolded even before a single ball was bowled in the high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Friday, May 29.

In a rare occurrence for an IPL playoff match, the coin had to be flipped twice after a critical communication breakdown left players and officials thoroughly confused.



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What Happened At The Toss?

When Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag stepped out alongside match referee Prakash Bhatt, the tension was already palpable. As the coin went up in the air for the first attempt, Parag made his call.

The coin landed on tails. Because the match referee initially believed everything was in order, the first flip effectively meant Shubman Gill had won the toss.

Just as the captains prepared to announce their decisions, match referee Prakash Bhatt intervened. The referee claimed that amidst the ambient stadium noise and a muffled delivery, he did not clearly hear Riyan Parag's call while the coin was in the air.

A visibly frustrated Shubman Gill could only watch as the coin was picked up for a second attempt. This time around, Parag left absolutely no room for doubt, shouting "Heads!" loud enough for the referee to register. The coin obliged, landing face up.

Having won the re-spin, Rajasthan Royals immediately opted to bat first - the exact decision Gill wanted to make minutes prior.

Shubman Gill Miffed, Ashish Nehra Steps In

The decision left Shubman Gill understandably miffed. In his post-toss interview, Gill didn't hide his disappointment regarding the referee's oversight:

"We would have batted first as well. 40 overs of play have already been on the wicket, and we didn't think it's gonna change much, but unfortunately, I don't think the referee heard the call from Riyan," said Gill at the toss.

Following the ceremony, broadcast cameras captured an animated Gill having a heated discussion with GT head coach Ashish Nehra near the dugout. Nehra was seen actively calming his young skipper down, urging him to shift his focus from the officiating blunder to the 40 overs of crucial knockout cricket ahead.



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Why Was A Re-Toss Necessary?

IPL playing conditions emphasize that the toss must be fair, audible, and undisputed. The referee's role is to confirm the call clearly. If there's ambiguity - especially in a high-stakes playoff with crowd noise, on-field presentations, or technical issues - a re-toss is the standard resolution to prevent controversy.

Similar rare instances have occurred in cricket when calls weren't heard or there was a misunderstanding.

Echoes Of The 2011 World Cup Final

While incredibly rare, this isn't the first time cricket fans have witnessed a double-toss. A near-identical situation happened 15 years ago during the legendary 2011 ICC World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During that match, a roaring Wankhede crowd completely drowned out Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara's call, forcing MS Dhoni and the match referee to flip the coin a second time.

Lineup For RR vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals stuck with the same lineup for all-important clash. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans made one change in playing XI, bringing in tall left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore for the left-arm quick Kulwant Khejroliya, whose was very expansive in the last match.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (captain), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Raj Punja

GT Impact substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, and Arshad Khan

RR Impact substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tushar Deshpande

The winner of this clash will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.