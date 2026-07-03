/What makes MS Dhoni and Novak Djokovic similar? India all-rounder Deepti Sharma reveals

"My dream was that one day I would come to watch a Wimbledon match, and it feels really good to finally be here. When you go to watch a match at an iconic venue like this, and when you have always seen it on TV but today you are seeing it live for the first time, it feels amazing. The atmosphere, the crowd, the energy – everything is different. I am really enjoying watching tennis at Wimbledon. It just feels great," she said.