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What makes MS Dhoni and Novak Djokovic similar? India all-rounder Deepti Sharma reveals

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who is attending Wimbledon for the first time, revealed what makes former India captain MS Dhoni and tennis legend Novak Djokovic so similar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
What makes MS Dhoni and Novak Djokovic similar? India all-rounder Deepti Sharma reveals
Image Credit: Pic credit: ATPTour/ICC/JioHotstar on X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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