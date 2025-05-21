What Rahul Dravid Writes In His Notebook? Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Finally Reveals

In a season where the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have struggled to find their footing in IPL 2025, one mystery has consistently intrigued fans and sparked discussions across social media — what does Rahul Dravid write in his notebook? The former India captain and current RR head coach has often been spotted quietly jotting down notes during matches, even as chaos unfolds on the field. With RR officially bowing out of the playoff race this season, Dravid has finally addressed the curiosity that’s gripped fans, revealing that the so-called “secret” is far simpler than imagined.

Not Rocket Science, Just Rahul Dravid Being Rahul Dravid

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Dravid disclosed that his notebook entries are nothing more than a personal method of scoring the game. “I have a particular way of scoring a T20 or one-day game. It’s not rocket science. It just helps me review the game later — not just as a coach, but as a student of the sport,” Dravid explained.

Far from penning tactical masterstrokes or motivational mantras, Dravid’s method is rooted in simplicity and structure. He maintains his own over-by-over record of the game, allowing him to revisit critical junctures with clarity — whether it’s a turning point in the powerplay or a death-overs meltdown.

An Analytical Approach from ‘The Wall’

Known for his methodical mindset and disciplined approach to the game, Dravid’s use of a personal scoring format reflects his analytical bent. “Sometimes you’re sitting in your room post-match and want to reflect — what happened in that 14th over, or what triggered that collapse? My notes help me relive and review that,” said the Indore-born tactician.

For a generation of cricketers who have grown up idolizing Dravid's calm demeanor and cricketing intelligence, this revelation underscores why he remains one of the most respected minds in the game. While modern teams lean on data analysts and tech dashboards, Dravid prefers a pen and paper to stay involved and connected with the nuances of every game.

More Than Just Notes — A Window into the Coach’s Mind

The image of Dravid quietly scribbling amid dugout drama has become iconic this season — a symbol of calm amidst the storm. Fans have speculated everything from strategy tweaks to performance notes, but Dravid himself downplayed the grandeur. “It’s honestly as boring or as dumb as you can say,” he chuckled. “I’m not writing some great truths. It’s just scoring the game — my way.”

Yet, that “boring” method offers a unique window into how one of the sharpest minds in Indian cricket processes a fast-paced T20 contest. It’s not about buzzwords or flashy tactics, but about being present, engaged, and accountable — values Dravid has embodied throughout his career.

Rajasthan Royals May Be Out, But Dravid’s Legacy Endures

Though Rajasthan Royals are no longer in contention for the IPL 2025 Playoffs, Dravid’s presence in the dugout has provided both inspiration and insight. His commitment to the fundamentals, even in a results-driven league like the IPL, is a lesson for aspiring coaches and players alike.

In a cricketing world increasingly driven by AI, algorithms, and real-time analytics, Rahul Dravid's pen-and-paper scorecard reminds us that understanding the game at its core still matters. And sometimes, the answers fans seek aren’t in cryptic codes or dramatic strategies — but in the quiet pages of a notebook, one over at a time.