What’s Next For The Tactician R Ashwin Post IPL Retirement? Here’s What Fans Can Expect!

Ravichandran Ashwin, the legendary Indian spinner, recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has expressed interest in continuing to participate in T20 leagues abroad. After retiring from international cricket in December last year, Ashwin surprised many once again by declaring on August 27 that he would be stepping away from the IPL. Despite closing this chapter, he remains open to playing in foreign T20 competitions. According to a Cricbuzz report, Ashwin is not just considering playing overseas but is also looking to take on a player-coach role. With abundant experience in the shortest format, he aims to broaden his horizons by embracing coaching opportunities that may arise in these foreign leagues.

The report further notes that Ashwin is targeting participation in leagues such as Major League Cricket, The Hundred, and ILT20. Had he announced his retirement a bit earlier, he might have competed in the SA20 league as well; however, the franchises there seem to have already finalized their squads. Moreover, the SA20 auction is scheduled for September 9, which further limits his immediate chances of joining.

Ashwin’s IPL retirement was officially communicated through a social media post where he reflected on his long journey. He expressed gratitude for the memories and relationships he formed with various players throughout his 16-year career in the league.

He wrote, "Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today." He also added, "Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me."

Throughout his IPL career, Ashwin became the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 wickets in 221 matches. He played for five franchises in total, spending the majority of his time with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over eight seasons. His stint with CSK was notably successful, with back-to-back title victories in 2010 and 2011. This move signifies a new phase in Ashwin’s cricket journey, where he appears keen to blend playing with coaching roles in international T20 leagues