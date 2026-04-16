What’s really wrong with Nicholas Pooran? Inside IPL 2026 slump that’s hurting LSG

There is a particular kind of slump in cricket that goes beyond numbers. It is not just about low scores or poor averages. It is about a player losing the aura that once made bowlers uncomfortable. That is precisely where Nicholas Pooran finds himself in IPL 2026, and the decline has been as sharp as it has been startling.

Not long ago, Pooran was the most feared T20 batter on the planet. In 2024, he produced one of the greatest calendar years ever seen in the format, scoring 2331 runs with a strike rate touching 160 and smashing 170 sixes. Those are not just elite numbers. Those are numbers that redefine dominance. Even in 2025, he remained among the top performers globally, maintaining consistency and power.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But 2026 has flipped the script completely.

From a batter who dictated terms, Pooran has become reactive. From someone who attacked from ball one, he now looks hesitant, almost unsure. The numbers reflect this collapse brutally. In IPL 2026, he has managed just 42 runs in five innings, averaging 8.4 with a strike rate of 76.36. For a player whose career strike rate hovers around 165, this is not just a dip. It is a breakdown.

A Technical Unravelling Against Pace

The most glaring issue in Pooran’s batting this season is technical, and it is being exposed ruthlessly by opposition bowlers.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar pointed out a critical flaw: Pooran’s exaggerated front-foot movement. He is committing too early, planting his front foot down the pitch before the ball has fully revealed its length.

This has two major consequences.

First, it limits his ability to adjust. When bowlers hit hard lengths or deliver short balls, Pooran is stuck. He cannot rock back quickly enough, nor can he control his pull or cut shots. This explains why he has struggled badly against short-pitched bowling in 2026, scoring just 10 runs off 17 balls against that length with multiple dismissals.

Second, it makes him predictable. Bowlers now know that if they vary pace or hit awkward lengths, Pooran will struggle to improvise. Deliveries from tall seamers like Josh Hazlewood, Prasidh Krishna, and Kartik Tyagi have exploited this repeatedly, dismissing him with bounce or subtle variations in length.

In T20 cricket, where margins are minimal, even a slight technical flaw can trigger a chain reaction. In Pooran’s case, that flaw has become a full-blown vulnerability.

Decline Against Spin: A Bigger Red Flag

Interestingly, Pooran’s struggles are not limited to pace. His numbers against spin have also dipped significantly, and that is perhaps more concerning.

Between 2024 and mid-2025, Pooran’s strike rate against spin was over 160. Since then, it has dropped to nearly 120. That is a massive fall for a middle-order aggressor who traditionally thrived on taking down spinners.

His boundary percentage against spin has also reduced sharply, indicating that he is no longer able to dominate in the middle overs. Instead of dictating the game, he is getting tied down, leading to dot balls and pressure.

This is visible in IPL 2026, where his dot-ball percentage stands at a staggering 60 percent. In modern T20 cricket, that is unsustainable for a player in his role.

The Mental Toll: Burnout, Pressure, and Role Confusion

Cricket is as much mental as it is technical, and Pooran’s slump has clear psychological undertones.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan suggested that Pooran might be dealing with either a mental block or even a possible health concern. While there is no confirmed report of an injury, the visible signs point towards a player who is not mentally fresh.

One key factor is burnout. Pooran has been a global T20 freelancer, playing leagues across the world almost non-stop. Such schedules often lead to mental fatigue, even if the body remains fit. The sharp drop in his strike rate in the first 10 balls of an innings, from 137 to 111, indicates hesitation, a lack of clarity, and possibly overthinking.

Then comes the burden of expectation.

Retained by Lucknow Super Giants for a massive ₹21 crore, Pooran entered IPL 2026 under intense scrutiny. Every failure is magnified, every dot ball questioned. For a naturally aggressive player, this kind of pressure can be suffocating.

Add to that the added responsibility in the absence of Rishabh Pant, where Pooran has had to step into leadership roles. Captaincy, even temporarily, can disrupt a player’s natural rhythm, especially when his own form is under question.

Tactical Mismanagement by LSG

While Pooran’s struggles are evident, the team management has also played a role in amplifying the issue.

In IPL 2025, Pooran was devastating at No.3, scoring 466 runs at a strike rate of over 200. That position allowed him to control the innings, face more deliveries, and build momentum.

In 2026, however, he has often been pushed into a finisher’s role. This means he walks in under pressure, often with limited balls to face, and is expected to attack immediately. For a player already out of form, this is the worst possible scenario.

The broader batting collapse of LSG has only worsened things. Alongside Pooran, players like Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have also seen a dip in performance. As a result, the team has become the worst batting unit in IPL 2026 in terms of both average and strike rate.

Without a stable top order, Pooran is not getting the platform he needs. And without Pooran firing, LSG’s middle order looks toothless.

Loss of Intent: The Most Dangerous Sign

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of Pooran’s slump is not technical or tactical. It is the visible loss of intent.

Great T20 batters operate on instinct. They trust their game, commit to their shots, and impose themselves on bowlers. Pooran, at his peak, embodied this philosophy.

Today, he looks hesitant. He is taking more balls to get going, struggling to rotate strike, and failing to find boundaries. His boundary percentage has dropped from over 23 percent to under 14 percent. That is not just a dip. It is a complete transformation in approach.

When a power-hitter stops hitting, it is often a sign of deeper issues.

Can Pooran Turn It Around?

Despite the grim numbers, writing off Nicholas Pooran would be premature.

Players of his calibre do not lose their ability overnight. As Tom Moody rightly pointed out, class is permanent. What Pooran needs is a reset.

Technically, he must shorten his front-foot stride and allow himself more time to react. Tactically, LSG should consider promoting him back to the top order, where he can rebuild his innings rather than being forced into high-risk situations.

Mentally, he needs a break from the noise. Whether it is the pressure of his price tag or the burden of expectations, clearing his head is crucial.

Cricket history is filled with examples of players bouncing back from similar slumps. Pooran has the skill, the experience, and the temperament to do the same.

But for now, IPL 2026 remains a harsh reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in T20 cricket. One year you are the most feared batter in the world. The next, you are searching for answers.

And Nicholas Pooran is right in the middle of that search.