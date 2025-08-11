What’s Special About Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Urus Number Plate? The Meaning Behind ‘3015’

India’s revered ODI captain Rohit Sharma has recently added a stunning new Lamborghini Urus SE to his impressive luxury car collection. Painted in a vibrant Arancio Argos orange, this SUV is not just a statement on wheels but a symbol of personal significance for the cricket superstar. Priced at around ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom), the Urus SE boasts an eye-watering 800 horsepower and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, making it one of the most powerful and fastest SUVs available today with a blistering 0-100 km/h time of just 3.4 seconds.

Why Rohit Sharma picked ‘3015’ as his new Lamborghini Urus number plate?



While the car itself has attracted attention for its bold styling and performance specs, what truly caught the eye of fans and automobile enthusiasts was the exclusive number plate — ‘3015’.

The Story Behind ‘3015’: A Personal Tribute

For those wondering about the special number plate ‘3015’, the answer lies in Rohit Sharma’s family. This unique number represents the birth dates of his beloved children — Samaira and Ahaan.

‘30’ symbolizes Samaira’s birthday on December 30.

‘15’ signifies Ahaan’s birthday on November 15.

What’s more intriguing is the hidden connection to Rohit’s own cricket identity: the sum of 30 and 15 is 45, which is also Rohit Sharma’s iconic jersey number in international cricket. This subtle yet meaningful combination showcases how Rohit blends his personal life and cricketing journey into his luxury lifestyle.

From ‘264’ to ‘3015’: Number Plates with Memories

Rohit Sharma’s affinity for personalized number plates isn’t new. His earlier Lamborghini Urus, painted in a striking blue shade, bore the number plate ‘264’. This wasn’t a random choice — it was a tribute to his highest individual ODI score of 264 runs, a world record knock against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Interestingly, Rohit gifted this particular blue Lamborghini to a Dream11 contest winner earlier this year, symbolizing a passing of the torch and a moment of connection with fans.

Rohit Sharma’s Evolving Role in Indian Cricket

At 38, Rohit Sharma has gracefully transitioned away from Tests and T20 internationals, now focusing solely on One Day Internationals (ODIs) as India eyes the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. His leadership and experience remain invaluable, especially for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

However, reports suggest that the Indian cricket management is planning to gradually usher in younger talent post the Australia tour this October, hinting at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli possibly stepping aside in the 50-over format soon. This phase marks a significant shift in Indian cricket’s leadership, making Rohit’s current journey and gestures like the ‘3015’ number plate even more poignant.

The Lamborghini Urus SE: Power Meets Luxury

Rohit’s choice of the Lamborghini Urus SE is a reflection of his taste for both performance and exclusivity. The Urus SE plug-in hybrid combines brutal power with modern hybrid technology, delivering:

800 horsepower

950 Nm of torque

0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds

Available in multiple variants in India, the Urus starts at ₹4.18 crore, with the SE model topping the charts at ₹4.57 crore. It stands out as one of the most desirable luxury SUVs among celebrities and automobile enthusiasts alike.

The Growing Fascination with Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Car Collection

Rohit Sharma’s car collection has always intrigued fans, blending high-end German brands like BMW and Mercedes with exotic supercars. With this latest Lamborghini Urus, now his second Lamborghini, he reinforces his passion for premium automobiles while also showcasing a unique personal touch.

The buzz created around the number plate ‘3015’ adds an emotional layer, reminding fans that behind the glitz of celebrity life lies a family man proud of his roots.