/What will be discussed at the BCCI high level review meeting in Mumbai on September 3? Agarkar, Gambhir in centre

Pandya’s non-selection after the triumphant 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign on home soil remains another pressing concern for the Indian team stakeholders. While Pandya is viewed as a major figure for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign, ongoing injury concerns, with the latest one understood to be a blow on the shin, has meant that how much workload he can carry as a seam-bowling all-rounder in an ODI game is yet to be ascertained.