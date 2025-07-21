What Will Happen After India Pull Out Of India Vs Pakistan Match In World Championship Of Legends 2025?

In a major turn of events that has stirred both the cricketing world and political corridors, the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was officially called off, with Pakistan Champions awarded two points after India Champions refused to play. The move, grounded in deep political undertones following the Pahalgam terror attack, has reignited conversations on the intersection of geopolitics and sports.

Why India Pulled Out: The Political Context

India Champions were scheduled to begin their WCL 2025 campaign with a high-octane encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham. However, citing rising tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the ensuing Operation Sindoor, Indian cricket legends including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and others chose to boycott the match. Dhawan, in a formal statement, cited the "prevailing geopolitical situation" as the reason behind the pullout.

Harbhajan and the Pathan brothers, who also serve as Members of Parliament, stood in solidarity, although their official statements are yet to be released. The players received significant backlash online for their initial inclusion in the squad but have now drawn support for their principled stand.

Pakistan Awarded Two Points: What It Means for WCL 2025

Pakistan Champions’ owner Kamil Khan confirmed that the team would receive two points by default. “The two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules,” said Khan in a media interaction. With Shahid Afridi leading a star-studded side including Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, and Sohail Tanvir, Pakistan are now well-placed in the points table.

Despite the controversy, Kamil Khan assured that the tournament will proceed as scheduled, hinting that if India and Pakistan both reach the semi-finals, organisers will attempt to keep them apart in the draw — a decision likely to fuel further debate.

WCL Organisers: Caught Between Sentiment and Sport

The organisers of the World Championship of Legends issued a heartfelt statement, expressing regret for unintentionally hurting sentiments. They justified the match’s inclusion, citing recent examples of India-Pakistan sporting ties in hockey and volleyball. However, they acknowledged the sensitivity of the moment: “In trying to create happy memories, we may have stirred emotions. We apologise sincerely.”

The tournament, co-owned by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, aims to celebrate cricketing nostalgia. But the India-Pakistan standoff has become a critical flashpoint in its second edition.

Could India and Pakistan Still Meet in the Semis or Final?

Yes — and that remains a big concern for organisers. If both teams progress through the group stages, they could meet again in the semi-finals or even the final. The WCL management has suggested that match-ups between the two sides may be avoided in the semis, but no concrete format changes have been announced.