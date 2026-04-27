What's delaying MS Dhoni's comeback for CSK in IPL 2026? Head coach Stephen Fleming reveals

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has indicated that MS Dhoni’s return to the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been further delayed after the veteran wicketkeeper-batter suffered another setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

Dhoni, who was initially expected to miss only the opening two weeks of IPL 2026, has now been sidelined for nearly a month, with CSK already eight matches into their campaign without their talismanic former captain featuring even once.

Providing an update after Chennai’s defeat to the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Fleming revealed that the 42-year-old aggravated the injury during a practice outing, complicating what was initially thought to be a short-term issue.

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"He's pretty keen. The calf is a tough one, though; if he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone. So we pushed it early, in the warm-up game, he tweaked it again, it's my understanding, and since then he has been just working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought,” Fleming said while addressing the media after CSK’s loss to GT on Sunday.

Despite his absence from match action, Dhoni has remained involved in training sessions. He has frequently been spotted working on his batting in the nets, largely focusing on throwdowns, although he has gradually increased his workload in recent days. On Saturday, he was seen sprinting under the supervision of the team physio before spending time facing spin bowlers as well as deliveries from batting coach Michael Hussey.

The former CSK skipper was also seen donning the wicketkeeping gloves during the team’s practice at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their clash against the Mumbai Indians last week.

Fleming emphasised that the final call on Dhoni’s comeback rests with the player himself, while the support staff continues to monitor his progress closely.

“He is the guide on this one, and he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab, and we're just waiting for the word, really. But all I can keep saying is stop making light of it, as he is progressing and doing everything he can,” Fleming added.

Chennai’s campaign has been inconsistent so far, with five defeats in their first eight outings, leaving them placed sixth on the points table. The side now has a brief window to regroup, with a five-day break before their next fixture against arch-rivals MI at home on May 2.

As speculation around Dhoni’s availability continues to dominate the narrative, the franchise will be hoping for a timely return from the experienced campaigner as they look to revive their season.