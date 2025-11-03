Wheelchair, Tricolour & Tears: Pratika Rawal’s Emotional Entry as India Lift Women’s World Cup 2025 - Watch Viral Video

India’s long wait for a Women’s ODI World Cup title finally ended under the bright lights of the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai — and in a poignant, unforgettable scene, injured opener Pratika Rawal rolled onto the field in a wheelchair, draped in the tricolour, to celebrate with her teammates. While she wasn’t part of the playing XI in the final against South Africa, Rawal’s presence embodied the spirit, grit, and unity that defined India’s World Cup-winning campaign.

This landmark victory — secured by a 52-run win — wasn’t just a cricketing achievement. It was a moment that transcended sport; a culmination of belief, resilience, and collective determination. And right at the heart of it was Pratika Rawal, India’s breakout star of the tournament, who despite being ruled out owing to injury, remained the team’s emotional nucleus.

Pratika Rawal: From Consistent Force to Emotional Centrepiece

Before a freak ankle injury against Bangladesh cut her tournament short, Pratika Rawal had been one of India’s most consistent performers. The young opener amassed 308 runs in seven matches at an outstanding average of 51.33, including a match-winning 122 against New Zealand — a knock that revived India’s campaign after three consecutive defeats to South Africa, England, and Australia.

Her technical precision and calm presence at the crease provided India with dependable starts alongside Smriti Mandhana. For many, she was one of the core pillars of India’s run to the knockouts. But while she couldn’t take guard in the final, her impact remained immeasurable.

"Injuries are part of the game… but to be here with this flag and this team means everything," Rawal shared, her voice quivering with pride. “It was much harder to watch than play, but seeing this moment — it’s simply incredible.”

Shafali Verma Steps In, Stars in the Final

When Rawal was ruled out, India turned to Shafali Verma — and she delivered a match-defining performance. The fearless opener smashed 87 crucial runs and later picked up two key wickets, justifying the faith placed in her and proving India's bench strength.

India posted 298/7 after being asked to bat, with Deepti Sharma producing a heroic all-round performance — a vital half-century followed by a sensational five-wicket haul. South Africa fought hard but folded for 246, handing India a famous, emotional triumph.

Scenes of Celebration: Team Lifts Rawal, Nation Lifts a Dream

As the final wicket fell, tears, chants, and tricolours filled the stadium. But the moment that etched itself into cricketing folklore came later — Pratika, on a wheelchair, being embraced and lifted by her teammates. It symbolized togetherness, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit — the ingredients of champions.

Her teammates didn’t forget the player who anchored their early group-stage success, and Rawal didn’t forget the team that fought without her. “This team deserves everything. The crowd deserves this,” she said, overwhelmed by emotion.

India’s Road to Glory: Resilience, Redemption, and Belief

India’s title run wasn’t smooth. They overcame setbacks, criticism, and high-pressure scenarios — including a must-win clash vs New Zealand and a clinical semi-final victory over defending champions Australia. But when it mattered most, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side clicked into champion mode, showing composure and fire.

From Smriti Mandhana’s class to Deepti’s leadership, and from young stars like Rawal to the relentless Indian bowling unit — this World Cup will be remembered as a watershed moment for women’s cricket in India.

A Victory Beyond the Scoreboard

This wasn’t just India winning a trophy — it was the women’s game winning hearts and commanding global respect. And in that historic celebration, Pratika Rawal — smiling through pain, wrapped in the flag — stood as a symbol of what this victory truly represented.

India didn’t just lift the World Cup. They lifted a generation’s hopes. And Rawal’s image, wheel-bound but soaring in spirit, will live on as one of the most powerful moments in Indian sporting history.