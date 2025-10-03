When And How To Buy Tickets For WPL 2026 Season? Check Date, Timing, Platform And More

The wait is over for cricket fans as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the ticket sales for the highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, which will be played from January 9 to February 5.

The WPL 2026, which will be the fourth season of India's premier women's T20 cricket league, will be played across two venues - DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Two-time winners Mumbai Indians enter as defending champions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only other side to have lifted the WPL trophy. Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up thrice, with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz yet to reach a final.

The tournament begins on January 9 when defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, host 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana. Navi Mumbai will stage 11 matches till January 17 before the action shifts to Vadodara for the remaining 11 fixtures, including the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants will open the Vadodara leg with a clash against RCB, followed by a rematch of the 2025 final between Delhi Capitals, to be led by Jemimah Rodrigues, and Mumbai Indians.

Once the league stage concludes on February 1, the Eliminator, contested by the second- and third-placed sides, will be held on February 3. The table topper advances directly to the final, to be played on February 5.



Where And How to Buy Tickets For WPL 2026?

This year, the BCCI has appointed District (a platform by Zomato) as the official ticketing agency for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. This is a change from previous partners like BookMyShow or Paytm Insider.

Tickets for the 2026 WPL matches in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara will go on sale from December 26 at 6 PM IST.

Fans can book your tickets via three primary channels:



District Platform: Visit the District website or use their mobile app.

Official WPL Website: Go to www.wplt20.com.

WPL Official App: Available on both iOS and Android.

Set to be staged for the first time in the January-February window, the WPL avoids clashes with major women’s international cricket fixtures after three seasons were held in the February-March slot.

Notably, Mumbai Indians Women are the most successful team, having won two titles in three years, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the other team to have won the WPL title.