/When and where IPL 2027 auction be held? Check date, venue and more

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction is officially coming back home. In a significant announcement, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the IPL 2027 auction will be held in Goa in December 2026.
The move brings an end to a three-edition run of staging the bidding event in the Middle East, marking the first time the auction will take place on Indian soil since 2023.
ALSO READ: Shafali Verma breaks Laura Wolvaardt's record, becomes highest run-scorer in women's T20Is in a calendar year
Back On Home Soil After Three Overseas Stints
Over the past three seasons, the BCCI had taken the auction table abroad to Dubai (2024), Jeddah (2025 mega-auction), and Abu Dhabi (2026).
While taking the event overseas expanded the league's international footprint, logistical hurdles - particularly hotel and convention hall availability during India's peak winter wedding season - had previously driven the venue choices abroad.
"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.
Key Details At A Glance
Detail Update
Event IPL 2027 Player Auction
Host City Goa, India
Likely Date Between December 14-16, 2026
Auction Type Mini-Auction (Final year of current cycle)
ALSO READ: A new era in Chennai: Zaheer Khan appointed CSK head coach for IPL 2027
What to Expect: The Final Mini-Auction Of The Cycle
The 2027 bidding event will be a mini-auction, representing the final squad-building opportunity of the current three-year player retention cycle.
Unlike a mega-auction, teams will retain their core rosters and enter the bidding room primarily to address tactical deficits, replace released personnel, and utilize their remaining purse balances.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the other nine franchises will finalize their retention and release lists ahead of the event.
The BCCI is expected to notify franchises of the exact December dates, retention deadlines, and salary cap limits in the coming weeks.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.