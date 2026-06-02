NewsCricketWhen and where will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next after IPL 2026 heroics? check date, venue, opponent & more
When and where will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next after IPL 2026 heroics? check date, venue, opponent & more
While many former Indian cricketers are already calling for his immediate fast-tracking into the senior national team for the upcoming Ireland series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s immediate next stop is officially locked in.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batting sensation, completely redefined what a teenager can achieve in the Indian Premier League, the grandest T20 stage. During the recently concluded IPL 2026 season, Sooryavanshi absolutely dismantled bowling attacks to create numerous records and win many awards.
While many former Indian cricketers are already calling for his immediate fast-tracking into the senior national team for the upcoming Ireland series, Sooryavanshi’s immediate next stop is officially locked in. He is pulling on the iconic blue jersey to represent India 'A' in a high-octane international assignment.
Following his explosive IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals - where the 15-year-old left-handed opener dominated with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31, a record 72 sixes, one century, multiple fifties, the Orange Cap, MVP award, and several other honors - Sooryavanshi is all set to play for India A now.
The Next Assignment: India 'A' Tour of Sri Lanka
Sooryavanshi will be traveling to the island nation to feature in an Under-23/A-team One Day International (ODI) Tri-Series involving India 'A', Sri Lanka 'A', and Afghanistan 'A'.
The explosive left-hander will be batting under the captaincy of Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma, with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as the vice-captain. Fans won't have to wait long at all - the tournament kicks off next week.
India 'A' Tri-Series Full Schedule
India A will open their campaign against hosts Sri Lanka A on June 9 in Dambulla. The round‑robin stage will run till June 19, with Afghanistan A being the third team. The final is scheduled for June 21. After the 50-over tri-series is over, India A is slated to play two red-ball matches against Sri Lanka A in Galle. A separate squad for those red‑ball fixtures will be announced later.
All matches of this white ball tournament will be held at a single host venue under standard daytime playing conditions.
Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Match Time: 10:00 AM / 11:00 AM IST (Local)
Date Fixture Venue
June 9, 2026 India 'A' vs Sri Lanka 'A' Dambulla
June 11, 2026 India 'A' vs Afghanistan 'A' Dambulla
June 15, 2026 India 'A' vs Sri Lanka 'A' (Round 2) Dambulla
June 17, 2026 India 'A' vs Afghanistan 'A' (Round 2) Dambulla
June 21, 2026 The Final (Subject to qualification) Dambulla
India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, and Anukul Roy.
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