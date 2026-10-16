/When did Bhuvneshwar Kumar last play for India? Check his T20I records ahead of possible comeback in 5th T20I against West Indies

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been drafted back into India's squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.
With the series locked at 2-2 and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh nursing a bowling shoulder knock suffered while batting in the fourth T20I, the team management has recalled one of India's most decorated short-format bowlers to bolster the attack.
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India on November 22, 2022, in the third T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier.
In that rain-curtailed match, Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 0/35 in 4 overs as the New Zealand posted 160 before India reached 75/4 in 9 overs. The encounter ended in a tie via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.
Following that series in late 2022, Bhuvneshwar found himself sidelined from national selection across all formats as selectors prioritized younger pace options. Nearly four years later, he stands on the cusp of an international return.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I Career: Overview & Records
Known for his swing with the new ball and pinpoint yorkers at the death, Bhuvneshwar remains one of India's most prolific bowlers in the shortest format.
Matches: 87
Wickets: 90
Average: 23.10
Economy: 6.96
Strike rate: 19.90
Best figures: 5/4 (against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup)
Five-wicket hauls: 2
He was effective both with the new ball (swing and control) and at the death, and he holds the record for the most powerplay wickets in T20I history at one stage.
His overall international tally stands at 294 wickets (63 Tests, 141 ODIs, 90 T20Is). He remains the only Indian to take a five-wicket haul in all three formats.
The Path Back: IPL Form
Selectors recalled him primarily on the back of two outstanding seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 and 2026. He took 17 wickets in IPL 2025 and then 28 in 16 matches in IPL 2026 (economy 7.95, average 17.89), finishing second in the Purple Cap race as RCB defended their title.
Across the last two IPL seasons he claimed 45 wickets - the most by any bowler in that period - and was effective in both the powerplay and death overs while maintaining relatively tight control in a high-scoring era. He has also continued playing domestic T20 cricket (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and UP T20 League)
He had already been named in India’s squad for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting 22 October 2026. The Bengaluru call-up accelerates that return.
Immediate Opportunity For Bhuvneshwar
West Indies levelled the five-match T20I series 2-2 by winning the fourth game in Hyderabad by 24 runs (Shai Hope's unbeaten 102 and Keemo Paul’s five-wicket haul). The series decider is at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - RCB's home ground on October 17.
Arshdeep was struck on the shoulder by Shamar Joseph during India’s chase; a final decision on his availability will be taken closer to the match.
Bhuvneshwar, who was already training at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, provides an experienced pace option in a series that has featured high totals and struggling death bowling.
Whether Bhuvneshwar plays on Saturday or makes his first appearance of the New Zealand tour, the recall at 36 underscores both the value of sustained franchise performance and the current need for reliable T20 pace options outside the first-choice names.
His ability to swing the new ball and control the middle and death phases could prove useful on a surface that has historically favoured batters.
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