When did MS Dhoni last miss IPL match for Chennai Super Kings? A look at past instances 

Ahead of their IPL 2026 campaign opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are preparing for a reality they haven't faced in seven years: a starting XI without legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who has been ruled out for the opening weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain.

For over 15 years, Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings have been synonymous with reliability. Dhoni has been the heartbeat of the yellow brigade - captain, finisher, wicketkeeper, and ultimate clutch performer.



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The Current Situation Of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has been officially ruled out for the opening weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain sustained during pre-season training. The 44-year-old-has stayed back in Chennai for rehabilitation while the squad traveled to Guwahati for their season opener against the Rajasthan Royals (March 30).

In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson, who joined CSK in a blockbuster trade - is expected to take over wicket keeping duties and open the batting alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

When Has Dhoni Missed Games For CSK Before?

Before this calf injury, MS Dhoni's attendance record was the envy of athletes half his age.The last time Dhoni actually missed a game for CSK was on April 26, 2019. That night in Chennai, against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni was ruled out with fever just hours before the match. Suresh Raina led the side, and CSK lost by 46 runs.

It was only the fifth time in his entire IPL career with CSK that Dhoni had been unavailable - a staggering testament to his durability.

Dhoni’s five prior misses were extremely sparse and spread across nearly a decade:

2010 season (three matches):

– vs Delhi Daredevils (Delhi)

– vs Kings XI Punjab (Chennai)

– vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Bengaluru)

This came after he was struck on the arm by a sharp delivery from KKR pacer Shane Bond, causing heavy inflammation.

2019 season (two matches):

– vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad, April 17) - back spasm.

– vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai, April 26) - fever.

From 2020 right through the 2025 season, Dhoni played every single CSK match he was available for (barring the two seasons CSK was suspended in 2016-17, when he turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant). In IPL 2025 alone, he featured in all 14 games.

What This Means for CSK And Dhoni’s Legacy

MS Dhoni has always been the ultimate team man. He stepped aside as full-time captain years ago but continued to lead by example. This enforced break gives younger players room to grow - but it also highlights how irreplaceable he remains.