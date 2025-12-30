When did Pakistan last beat India at the T20 World Cup? Check date, year, venue, star performers and more

The stage is set for the biggest spectacle in world cricket. On Sunday, February 15, 2026, the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be the epicenter of the sporting world as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in a critical Group A fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Both teams enter this high-voltage encounter unbeaten, having each secured two wins from their opening matches. However, the stakes are more than just points; a victory here almost certainly guarantees a spot in the Super 8s and provides a massive psychological edge for the remainder of the tournament.

From Controversy To Calm

The lead-up to this match wasn't without drama. Following a period of uncertainty and talk of a potential boycott by Pakistan, a "U-turn" by the Pakistan government - following a tripartite meeting between the ICC, PCB, and BCB - ensured the match would proceed. With the off-field distractions now settled, the focus shifts entirely to the 22 yards.

When did Pakistan last beat India at the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan's last (and only) victory over India in T20 World Cup history occurred on October 24, 2021. This was during the Super 12 stage of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, held in Dubai. Pakistan delivered a dominant performance, chasing down India's total of 151/7 with a stunning 10-wicket victory (with 13 balls to spare).

Babar Azam (68 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) remained unbeaten, dismantling India's bowling attack in a historic chase - the only time Pakistan has defeated India in T20 World Cup history.

Since that match, India has won all subsequent encounters:

2022 T20 World Cup (Melbourne): India won by 4 wickets (Virat Kohli's iconic 82* chase).

2024 T20 World Cup (New York): India won by 6 runs (defending a modest 119).

Overall head-to-head in T20 World Cups (prior to any 2026 match): India leads 7-1 (including the 2007 bowl-out win after a tie).

The Historic 2021 Upset: Pakistan's Lone Victory Over India in T20 World Cups

The India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket is one of the most intense in sports, but in the T20 World Cup format, India has long held the upper hand - except for one unforgettable night in Dubai on October 24, 2021.

Pakistan's bowlers set the tone early, restricting India to a below-par total on a good batting pitch. Shaheen Afridi's fiery new-ball spell removed both openers, while the pace trio (including Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali) kept the pressure on. India never truly recovered, finishing at 151/7.

In response, Rizwan and Babar produced a masterclass opening stand - the highest partnership for any wicket against India in T20Is at the time. They rotated strike effortlessly, punished loose deliveries, and sealed the chase without losing a wicket.

The victory was Pakistan's first over India in any T20 World Cup edition, ending a streak of losses dating back to the 2007 tournament (where India won both the group match via bowl-out and the final).

This result was a massive boost for Pakistan fans and a rare moment of joy in a rivalry where India has otherwise dominated (winning the other seven T20 WC meetings, including tight contests in 2022 and 2024).