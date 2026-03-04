When did RCB last play in Raipur? Check records of Virat Kohli & his team ahead of IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are reportedly set to return to Raipur for the IPL 2026 season, with two of their home matches scheduled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

This comes as part of a venue split for the defending champions RCB, who will play the majority of their home games - five - at their traditional base, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while fulfilling prior commitments in Raipur for the remaining two.

The development has generated excitement among fans, particularly in Chhattisgarh, where IPL action has been absent for nearly a decade. Raipur's stadium last hosted IPL matches during the 2016 season, when it served as a secondary home venue for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). That year, the venue featured several games, including one involving RCB.

Notably, the clarity for RCB's home venues came after months of uncertainty after the tragic events of June 4, 2025, when a stampede during team's victory parade outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives.



RCB's Last Appearance In Raipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last played in Raipur on May 22, 2016, during IPL 2016. In that match, RCB faced Delhi Daredevils at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli, who was the captain then, delivered a match-winning performance, scoring an unbeaten half-century (54 not out of 45) that powered RCB to a convincing 6-wicket victory while chasing a modest total.

Kohli earned the Player of the Match award for his pivotal knock in a low-scoring thriller. This was RCB's only recorded IPL match at the venue to date.

Prior to 2016, Raipur had hosted IPL fixtures mainly for Delhi Daredevils in 2013 and 2015, but no other RCB games are documented there. The 2016 encounter marked the last time any IPL match was played in Raipur until the upcoming 2026 season.

Why Are RCB Playing In Raipur In 2026?

RCB's decision to allocate two home games to Raipur stems from earlier agreements made when there was uncertainty over using Chinnaswamy Stadium - following discussions and contingencies explored in late 2025 and early 2026.

With clearances secured for Bengaluru, the franchise opted to honor the Raipur commitment while prioritizing fan access at their primary home ground. For RCB fans in Raipur, this offers a rare chance to watch the team, including stars like Virat Kohli, in live action locally.

What To Expect In Raipur

Raipur has traditionally been a "big boundary" venue, offering a fair contest between bat and ball. For RCB fans in Chhattisgarh, this marks the first time the team will treat Raipur as their own home turf rather than an away venue.

With the IPL 2026 season likely to run from March 28 to May 31, Raipur's heat and the stadium's passionate local crowd will play a key role in RCB's title defense.