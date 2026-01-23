Advertisement
When he gets going: Ravi Shastri backs Abhishek Sharma as India's most impactful batter for T20 World Cup 2026
RAVI SHASHTI

'When he gets going': Ravi Shastri backs Abhishek Sharma as India’s most impactful batter for T20 World Cup 2026

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a clear warning to the rest of the cricketing world ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, singling out Abhishek Sharma as a batter opposition teams must be wary of.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'When he gets going': Ravi Shastri backs Abhishek Sharma as India’s most impactful batter for T20 World Cup 2026Image Credit:- X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a clear warning to the rest of the cricketing world ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, singling out Abhishek Sharma as a batter opposition teams must be wary of. Speaking at an event marking the launch of a partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and the ICC, Shastri did not hold back in his assessment of the young Indian opener, calling him the most dangerous T20 batter in world cricket right now.

“Abhishek, without a shadow of a doubt,” Shastri said when asked about India’s biggest T20 weapon. “He’s the No.1 T20 batsman in the world and in a rich vein of form. Last evening, he took the game away from New Zealand. You’ve got to watch out for him because his confidence level is high. He’ll be backed by the home crowd, and if he takes off, it means India takes off.”

Taking the Game Away from New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma’s recent exploits against the New Zealand national cricket team have only strengthened his case as India’s newest T20 superstar. The left-hander’s fearless approach at the top of the order, combined with his ability to dominate both pace and spin, has given India rapid starts, a key ingredient in modern T20 success.

Shastri highlighted how Abhishek’s innings changed the complexion of the match, noting that his intent from ball one left New Zealand’s bowlers searching for answers. “When he gets going, there’s very little margin for error,” Shastri observed. “That’s the kind of impact player India needs at the top.”

The Wankhede Masterclass

Shastri also recalled Abhishek’s unforgettable knock against England at the Wankhede Stadium last year, an innings that many now regard as one of the finest in T20 international history. Abhishek smashed a breathtaking 135 off just 54 balls, peppering the boundary with 7 fours and 13 sixes in a display of controlled aggression.

“Remember when Abhishek got that 150 against England at the Wankhede?” Shastri said. “We interviewed him after the game. I just put my hand on his shoulder and said, ‘Young man, that is the best T20 innings I’ve ever seen in international cricket.’ That kid is a proper star. When you know he’s batting, you turn the TV on.”

India’s X-Factor for 2026

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Abhishek Sharma’s form could be decisive for India national cricket team. Playing at home brings added expectations, but Shastri believes Abhishek is tailor-made for the big stage. “He thrives on confidence,” Shastri noted. “The crowd support, the atmosphere, it all fuels him. And when that happens, India benefits.”

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

