RINKU SINGH

'When I First Met Him At KKR...': Rinku Singh Reflects On Bond With Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Gautam Gambhir, who mentored KKR to the IPL 2024 title, has been a key influence on Rinku Singh since their early interactions at the Kolkata-based franchise.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 01:56 AM IST
'When I First Met Him At KKR...': Rinku Singh Reflects On Bond With Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025Pic credit: KKR Karavan On X

Left-handed batter Rinku Singh, will be a key player for India at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, has shared insights about his relationship with  India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the start of the tournament. 

Notably, Gambhir, who mentored KKR to the IPL 2024 title, has been a key influence on Rinku since their early interactions at the Kolkata-based franchise. According to Rinku, Gambhir gives players freedom to express themselves on the field. 

The 27-year-old batter recently in an interview recalled his first meeting with Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

"GG sir (Gautam Gambhir) has always backed me and supported me a lot. When I first met him at KKR, he gave me so much confidence. I had a brief session with him where he spoke to me about pull shots.

"He always backs his players, and that feels really good. He’ll come, talk to you, and inject confidence. He’s a man with a lot of knowledge. I’ve enjoyed working with him, whether it’s batting, talking, or training. It’s always fun to share things with him. I’m really eager to play under his coaching again. It’s a special feeling to share the dressing room with a legend like GG sir," Rinku told TOI.

"Once I go to Dubai, I’ll have a big conversation with him (laughs). Till now, we haven’t spoken about anything. I’m just very excited to meet him and learn from him. His support in my career has been immense," he added. 

Rinku Singh Hails Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy  

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh also praised Suryakumar Yadav while revealing that India skipper takes off the pressure from him. 

"Surya bhai is a fantastic captain. In all the games I’ve played for India, he has supported me a lot. He always tells me to play the same way I’ve been playing in the IPL. He takes the pressure off and gives me confidence. He reminds me that playing for India is a big achievement, and that I must have done something special to get here," said Rinku

"For him, it’s all about mindset. He makes players feel comfortable so that no one feels out of place or under pressure. That’s what makes him so special - he’s truly a players’ captain," he added. 

Rinku, who is India’s designated T20I finisher, has been in fine form at the ongoing Uttar Pradesh (UP) T20 League 2025 while playing for Meerut Mavericks. 

ALSO READ: IPL Stars From RCB, KKR, DC, SRH, MI, RR Who Are Playing In Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 - Check In Pics

 

Rinku Singh's Special Preparation For Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2025, Rinku Singh has been training extensively with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar to sharpen his skills. The left-hander has also developed a few new strokes to keep himself ahead in the T20 game.

"I’ve been training in Mumbai and practising at the KKR Academy under Abhishek Nayar sir. He has helped me a lot and asked me to now take my game to another level. T20 cricket is so demanding. Once you’ve played the IPL for a long time, bowlers start to understand your batting. That’s why you need to keep adding new elements to your game," revealed Rinku.

"You need to put runs on the board because the opposition also comes with the mindset of scoring heavily. I keep learning new things, like which shots I can add to my batting. After so many years in the IPL, bowlers know what weaknesses a batsman has, so I practice specifically on improving those areas. Practice has been really good. Yes, I’ve added a few more shots to my game. I’ve worked a lot on the sweep and reverse sweep," he added. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK