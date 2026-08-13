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'When I got the call, i was in temple': Saransh Jain reveals how he found out about his India call-up after 10 years of domestic toil

Rewarded for a decade of relentless toil in domestic cricket, Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain said patience have been central to his journey as he finally earned his maiden India Test call-up for the upcoming two-game tour of Sri Lanka.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
'When I got the call, i was in temple': Saransh Jain reveals how he found out about his India call-up after 10 years of domestic toil
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'When I got the call, i was in temple': Saransh Jain reveals how he found out about his India call-up after 10 years of domestic toil
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