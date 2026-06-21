/'When I was getting dot balls, he was telling me...': How Rohit Sharma helped his biggest opening competitor Yashasvi Jaiswal score a century vs Afghanistan

"A lot of experience I had recently that I was trying, but things were not going my way. I was very determined today that I just need to keep my focus in and just keep trying to rotate the strikes. And if I get in, so I'll just make it count. Of course, Rohit Bhaiya is always helpful. And I always ask questions, a lot of questions to him and try to implement in the game itself. Today as well, when I was getting dot balls, so I was asking what should I do then. He was telling me, just try to rotate the strike and the intent should be there. So I was keeping my intent and rotating the strike. So that really helped me. And yeah, I always enjoy being with him, going and playing under him. Everything is like, it's just amazing," Jaiswal added.