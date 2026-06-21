/'When I was getting dot balls, he was telling me...': How Rohit Sharma helped his biggest opening competitor Yashasvi Jaiswal score a century vs Afghanistan

Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't get international chances often, so he's made it his mission to cash in on every one he gets. The 24-year-old opener, drafted into the squad as cover for an injured Virat Kohli for this three-match series, backed up his words with the bat smashing an unbeaten 110 off just 86 balls. His knock did the heavy lifting as India ran down Afghanistan's 219-run target in only 28.4 overs, sealing a comfortable nine-wicket win in Chennai on Saturday.
"I really enjoyed. Initially, I got some runs in powerplay, so I just wanted to keep going and play till the end," Jaiswal stated following the conclusion of the game.
Jaiswal Implements Strategic Advice From Captain Rohit Sharma
Reflecting on his growth, Jaiswal mentioned that recent struggles taught him the necessity of turning solid starts into match-winning contributions. He revealed that whenever he faced difficulties out in the middle, he sought tactical guidance from his veteran opening partner, Rohit Sharma.
"I just focus on my process, what is in my control and try to work hard as much as I can. And of course, there is always support from the support staff and they have been amazing to me. The communication is unreal. So I know what's going on. I've been lucky, so I'm just trying to convert if I get the start. I have seen in sports and in cricket especially that when it is your day, make it count. So I try to do that," Jaiswal explained.
Constant guidance and the freedom to express himself!— BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2026
Yashasvi Jaiswal on the special feeling of sharing the crease with Rohit Sharma #TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ybj_19 | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/9RvVFlUPgr
The young left-hander credited the former skipper for helping him navigate tough phases of the innings when the boundary options dried up.
"A lot of experience I had recently that I was trying, but things were not going my way. I was very determined today that I just need to keep my focus in and just keep trying to rotate the strikes. And if I get in, so I'll just make it count. Of course, Rohit Bhaiya is always helpful. And I always ask questions, a lot of questions to him and try to implement in the game itself. Today as well, when I was getting dot balls, so I was asking what should I do then. He was telling me, just try to rotate the strike and the intent should be there. So I was keeping my intent and rotating the strike. So that really helped me. And yeah, I always enjoy being with him, going and playing under him. Everything is like, it's just amazing," Jaiswal added.
Shubman Gill Applauds the Pace Attack and Outlines Future Objectives
India's stand-in captain Shubman Gill, who secured the Player of the Series award after amassing 239 runs across the matches, praised young speedsters Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna for establishing early control with a fiery opening spell.
"The first spell bowled by Gurnoor and Prasidh was outstanding to see. That kind of pace in that weather, you don't always see but they were amazing. I did want to give them an extra over, but they were pretty exhausted," Gill observed.
Gill expressed satisfaction with the overall team progression throughout the assignment, highlighting improvements made in controlling the middle stages of the game with both bat and ball.
"A lot of the boxes were ticked in this series. We spoke about keeping the intensity in the middle overs and creating opportunities with the ball. As batters, we also discussed how we could keep pushing for extra runs. Going to England, the conditions will be a little closer to what we will get in South Africa. We hope to have everyone fit and available. It should be a good contest," Gill concluded.
Gill backs Jaiswal
"Honestly, we all know he (Jaiswal) is a phenomenal player and it's not easy for any player. If all the players are available, he is the unfortunate one who sometimes misses out and because Virat bhai was not available in this series, he had the opportunity. He got a couple of games and he played really well today. So hopefully, he will continue the form and he will continue to keep grabbing the opportunities that he gets," Gill added.
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