Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'When I was getting dot balls, he was telling me...': How Rohit Sharma helped his biggest opening competitor Yashasvi Jaiswal score a century vs Afghanistan

'When I was getting dot balls, he was telling me...': How Rohit Sharma helped his biggest opening competitor Yashasvi Jaiswal score a century vs Afghanistan

The 24-year-old opener, drafted into the squad as cover for an injured Virat Kohli for this three-match series, backed up his words with the bat — smashing an unbeaten 110 off just 86 balls. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
'When I was getting dot balls, he was telling me...': How Rohit Sharma helped his biggest opening competitor Yashasvi Jaiswal score a century vs Afghanistan
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
How Rohit Sharma helped biggest opening competitor Yashasvi Jaiswal score 100
Rohit Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal4 min ago
2
Navjot Ahuja20 min ago
3
UK Prime Minister27 min ago
4
Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma future27 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202636 min ago