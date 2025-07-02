'When Ishan Scored That 200, I Knew It Was Over': Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Retirement

In August 2024, Shikhar Dhawan officially announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, drawing the curtains on a glittering international career. Known for his fearless strokeplay, unwavering confidence, and ICC tournament dominance, Dhawan earned the nickname ‘Mr. ICC’a nod to his habit of delivering on the biggest stages.

From being the Player of the Tournament in India’s victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign to topping the run-charts in both the 2015 ODI World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy, Dhawan averaged a staggering 65 in ICC events. In total, he finished his ODI career with 6793 runs in 167 matches at an impressive average of 44.11, including 17 hundreds and 39 fifties.

'When Ishan Scored That 200, I Knew'

Dhawan’s final appearance in India colours came during the 2022 tour of Bangladesh, a series that silently marked the end of an illustrious chapter. It was in that very series that a 24-year-old Ishan Kishan etched his name into the record books by smashing a breathtaking 210 off 131 balls, becoming the youngest and fastest Indian to score a double century in ODIs.

Watching from the sidelines and scoring just 3 runs in that very game, Dhawan’s instincts told him that his time was up.

“When Ishan Kishan scored that 200, my instinct told me, alright boy, this can be the end of your career. An inner voice came to me. And that’s what happened,” Dhawan told Hindustan Times.

“My friends came over to give me that emotional support. They thought I would be very down. But I was chilling, I was enjoying,” he added with a smile, reflecting his signature grace and composure.

Used To Being Dropped - No Bitterness, Only Gratitude

The veteran opener, now 39, spoke candidly about how he didn’t receive any messages from teammates after being dropped. However, he emphasized that he bore no resentment and saw it as a natural part of professional cricket.

“No, it doesn’t happen that way. Maybe I spoke to Rahul bhai (Dravid), he messaged me. Everyone has their own journey… we are used to it from the age of under-14. This is not the first time I’m getting dropped,” Dhawan said.

Despite his dignified exit, Dhawan’s impact on Indian cricket especially in white-ball formats remains unmatched. A fearless opener who loved to entertain, Dhawan signed off with the same calm he often brought to the crease, not with regrets, but with gratitude and poise.

As the baton passes to the next generation of Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan leaves behind not just numbers but a legacy of flair, fun, and unforgettable ICC tournament knocks.