When Jess Jonassen Crushed India’s Golden Dream: The Over That Broke a Billion Hearts

Few rivalries in world cricket ignite passion and heartbreak quite like India vs Australia. From Sachin vs Lee to Kohli vs Starc, every generation has witnessed unforgettable duels. And now, in women’s cricket, the torch burns brighter than ever — led by fierce competitors like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Meg Lanning.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham, this rivalry reached a crescendo. For India Women, it was not just a shot at gold — it was a chance to script a golden chapter in Indian cricket history. But standing in their way was Australia, the undisputed powerhouse of the women’s game. And when the final over arrived, Jess Jonassen turned heartbreak into an art form, denying India a dream that felt so close, yet slipped painfully away.

Australia’s Grit Meets India’s Fire

Batting first in the gold medal clash, Australia were rocked early. The in-form Renuka Singh Thakur once again delivered magic with the new ball, dismissing Alyssa Healy for just seven runs. Her fiery spell, complemented by Sneh Rana’s disciplined bowling, reduced the Aussies to early jitters.

However, experience soon steadied the Australian ship. Beth Mooney’s composed 61 and Meg Lanning’s 36 helped their side rebuild with a crucial 74-run partnership. Despite regular breakthroughs by India’s bowlers, Australia posted a fighting total of 161/8, thanks to Mooney’s calm amid chaos — a knock that would later prove priceless.

It was a total that seemed within India’s reach, especially given the form of their top order. But cricket, as it often does, had other plans.

Harmanpreet and Jemimah Ignite Hope

Chasing 162 for gold, India had the perfect script in mind. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma had already terrorized attacks earlier in the tournament. Yet, on the grandest stage, both fell cheaply as Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown struck early blows.

All hopes now rested on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the ever-reliable Jemimah Rodrigues. Together, they stitched a brilliant 96-run stand, mixing aggression with composure. Harmanpreet’s half-century oozed class and intent, while Jemimah’s flair kept the scoreboard ticking. At 118/2, India looked destined for gold. The crowd sensed history. The commentators whispered destiny.

But the cruel beauty of sport lies in its unpredictability — and soon, that dream began to unravel.

Jess Jonassen’s Last Over: The Moment That Changed Everything

As the match headed into its final stages, pressure mounted. From 118/2, India slipped dramatically, losing five wickets for just 13 runs. With 11 needed off the final over, the equation was simple — hold your nerve and make history.

Enter Jess Jonassen — calm, composed, and lethal. With precision and poise, she delivered the over that shattered India’s hopes. First came a run-out of Meghna Singh, followed by a decisive blow — Yastika Bhatia’s dismissal — that sealed India’s fate. The Women in Blue were bowled out for 152, falling just nine runs short of their golden dream.

Jonassen’s ice-cool composure in that final over was pure mastery — a moment etched forever in Commonwealth Games folklore. For India, it was heartbreak revisited; the margin eerily similar to their 2017 World Cup final loss to England — both times, nine runs away from glory.

A Rivalry Etched in Emotion

For all the heartbreak, the 2022 CWG final was a testament to how far women’s cricket has come. The match had everything — drama, skill, emotion, and a global audience hanging on every ball. India’s silver medal was not a failure but a reflection of their rise as genuine world-beaters.

Australia, meanwhile, showcased why they remain the benchmark. Having already won the 2020 T20 World Cup and the 2022 ODI World Cup, this gold completed their treble — the mark of a dynasty built on discipline and depth.

For India, the takeaway was clear: they can push the world’s best to the brink. Players like Renuka Singh, who finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 11 scalps, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who led with heart and fire, ensured the Women in Blue walked away not just with silver medals, but with immense pride.