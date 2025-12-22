When Rohit Sharma Wanted To Announce Retirement: The Night Indian Cricket’s Captain Nearly Walked Away

Few moments in modern Indian cricket have cut as deep as the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Now, Rohit Sharma has revealed just how close that heartbreak came to ending his career. Speaking candidly at a Masters’ Union event, the former India captain admitted he seriously contemplated retirement after the loss to Australia, confessing he felt he had “no energy left” to continue.

The World Cup that demanded everything

India’s 2023 World Cup campaign under Rohit Sharma was near flawless. Ten straight wins, a roaring home crowd, and a team playing with belief and clarity. Rohit, who had taken over captaincy in 2022, had invested emotionally, mentally, and physically in building a side capable of lifting the trophy at home. The final, however, became a brutal reminder of cricket’s unforgiving nature.

After being restricted to 240, India watched Australia execute a near perfect chase. Travis Head’s commanding century silenced the Narendra Modi Stadium and shattered a dream months, even years, in the making. For Rohit, the defeat was not just a loss on the scoreboard. It felt personal, exhausting, and all consuming.

“I didn’t want to play this sport anymore”

Rohit’s words offered rare insight into the psychological toll elite sport can take. He admitted that after the final, the sport he loved felt like it had taken everything from him. The disappointment lingered for months, draining his motivation and energy. This was not frustration in the heat of the moment, but a genuine internal battle about whether it was time to walk away from the game altogether.

As captain, the burden was heavier. Rohit spoke about how deeply the loss affected the entire team, but acknowledged it hit him hardest due to the responsibility he carried. Every decision, every plan, and every hope of delivering a World Cup at home rested on his shoulders.

The long road back from heartbreak

Recovery did not come overnight. Rohit revealed it took him a couple of months to mentally reset. What ultimately pulled him back was a simple truth he kept reminding himself of. His love for the game. That connection, built over decades, helped him rediscover the energy to move forward.

This period of self reflection became a turning point. Instead of allowing the loss to define his exit, Rohit chose to channel the pain into perspective. He accepted that life and sport do not end with one devastating result.

Redemption through resilience

Less than a year later, Rohit Sharma led India to T20 World Cup glory in the USA and West Indies. The triumph was not just another ICC title. It symbolised resilience, renewal, and the power of resetting after failure. Rohit himself described it as a lesson in dealing with disappointment and starting fresh when everything feels lost.

The victory reframed the narrative of his leadership and career. From contemplating retirement to lifting another World Cup, Rohit’s journey became a case study in mental strength at the highest level.

One final dream remains

Though Rohit has since retired from Tests and T20Is and no longer captains the ODI side, he continues to play the 50 over format. At 38, one goal still drives him. A final shot at World Cup glory in 2027. It is this unfinished business that keeps him going, proving that even when a legend feels empty, belief can still find its way back.