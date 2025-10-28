When Sachin Tendulkar Became an Actor: How the Cricket Legend Saved Rs 58 Lakh in Taxes with a Smart Legal Move

When it comes to mastering timing, few can match Sachin Tendulkar — both on and off the field. In one of the most fascinating legal cases involving a sports celebrity, the Master Blaster once convinced the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) that his foreign earnings from advertisements were not from cricket but from artistic work. The outcome? A tax deduction worth nearly Rs 58 lakh.

How the Case Began: Tendulkar vs the Tax Department

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Between 2001-02 and 2004-05, Tendulkar earned Rs 5.92 crore in foreign currency through brand endorsements for Pepsi, VISA, and ESPN-Star Sports. He claimed a 30% tax deduction under Section 80RR of the Income Tax Act, which offers relief to professionals like writers, musicians, actors, artists, and sportsmen earning income abroad.

However, the Income Tax Department disagreed. Officials argued that Tendulkar’s earnings from advertisements were incidental to his profession as a cricketer and therefore did not qualify as income from artistic work. According to the department, endorsements were a byproduct of his fame as a sportsman, not a separate profession.

The Master’s Counterattack: “I’m Not Just a Cricketer — I’m an Actor”

Tendulkar countered the claim with an unexpected but clever argument. He asserted that when appearing in advertisements, he was performing as an actor or model, not a cricketer. In his defense, he said that while cricket was his sport, acting in commercials was a separate artistic profession requiring creativity, imagination, and skill.

He also explained that his foreign endorsement income was shown under “business and profession,” while income from playing cricket was listed as “other sources.” Essentially, Tendulkar argued that a person could hold two distinct professions — a cricketer on the field and an actor before the camera.

What the Law Says: Section 80RR Explained

Under Section 80RR, individuals who earn income in foreign currency from their artistic or professional work — as writers, actors, artists, musicians, or sportsmen — can claim deductions on a portion of that income. The goal is to encourage Indian professionals to showcase their talents internationally.

The question in Tendulkar’s case was simple yet unprecedented: Does performing in advertisements qualify as acting?

The Verdict: Tribunal Rules in Tendulkar’s Favour

The case eventually reached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), where a historic ruling was delivered. The tribunal noted that while Tendulkar’s fame as a cricketer added to his brand value, his work in commercials required artistic performance involving “skill, imagination, and creativity.”

The ruling stated:

“As a model and actor, Sachin Tendulkar brings imagination, creativity, and skill to his work — qualities that make it an artistic activity.”

With that, Tendulkar was officially recognized as an artist under Section 80RR. The ITAT allowed him a deduction of Rs 1.77 crore, effectively saving him around Rs 58 lakh in taxes.

A Precedent in Celebrity Taxation

Interestingly, Tendulkar’s case found support in an earlier ruling involving Amitabh Bachchan, who had claimed a similar deduction for hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The tribunal had ruled that Bachchan’s work required artistic skill, making him eligible for the same tax benefit.

Tendulkar’s case thus set a new precedent — proving that endorsement earnings can be considered artistic income if the performer uses creative skill rather than relying solely on celebrity status.

Beyond Cricket: A Lesson in Smart Financial Planning

This ruling highlights an often-overlooked truth — a professional can have more than one occupation. In Tendulkar’s case, he was both a cricketer and an actor. His mastery extended from the cricket pitch to the legal arena, showcasing his sharp intellect and strategic thinking.

As Sujit Bangar, founder of TaxBuddy.com, noted, “One person, two professions — the ad income arose from the actor profession.”