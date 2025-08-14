When Sachin Tendulkar Let The World Think Suresh Raina Was Arjun Tendulkar

When it comes to cricketing greatness, Sachin Tendulkar’s name stands unchallenged. But beyond his 100 international centuries, the Master Blaster is also known for a mischievous streak that has left teammates in stitches over the years. From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh, many have been on the receiving end of his pranks. Yet, for Suresh Raina, one incident during a flight stands out as the funniest—and most unforgettable—memory of his time with the legend.

The Mid-Air Mix-Up That Sparked Laughter

It was around the time Suresh Raina had made his Test debut in July 2010, scoring a remarkable century against Sri Lanka in Colombo—an achievement that placed him alongside cricketing icons like Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag.

On one such journey for a Test match, Raina found himself seated in business class next to Tendulkar. An air hostess greeted Sachin respectfully and, mistaking the young Raina for Arjun Tendulkar, casually remarked about him.

Seeing an opportunity for fun, Sachin played along.

“Yes, he’s not studying at all. I’ve even told Anjali (Tendulkar), but what to do?” the cricket legend quipped, keeping a straight face.

The unsuspecting air hostess believed every word, while Raina, then just 18, sat in quiet confusion.

Sachin Finally Clears the Air

The prank didn’t end there. As Raina recalls on the ‘Cheeky Singles’ show, it was only later—after the two joined their teammates—that Sachin decided to reveal the truth.

“I told him, ‘Paaji, you’ve made me Arjun Tendulkar today!’ That’s when he finally explained to the air hostess, ‘He’s Suresh Raina, part of the Indian cricket team, not my son.’ But by then, the entire team had enjoyed a good laugh,” Raina said.

Such light-hearted moments, according to Raina, were part of what made playing with Tendulkar special. “Paaji loved pulling off big pranks sometimes,” he added.

Partnerships Beyond Pranks

While this story showcases Tendulkar’s lighter side, the duo’s on-field exploits were equally memorable. The most famous came in the same Colombo Test in 2010. Tendulkar scored a monumental 203 runs, while Raina struck 120, their 256-run partnership powering India to a colossal 707 in the first innings. The match ended in a draw, but it remains etched in cricket history as one of India’s most dominant batting performances.

Sachin Tendulkar: The Master Blaster and the Master Prankster

Tendulkar’s pranks are almost as legendary as his cover drives. From hiding teammates’ equipment to playful banter, his humour helped ease dressing room pressure during intense tours. For younger players like Raina, these moments were bonding experiences that strengthened team spirit.

This particular incident also reveals another side of Sachin—the ability to connect with teammates beyond cricket. Whether it was mentoring youngsters or sharing a laugh, Tendulkar’s presence had a profound influence on an entire generation of cricketers.

Legacy of Friendship and Fun

Today, cricket fans often remember Sachin and Raina’s partnerships for the runs they scored, but stories like this remind us of the camaraderie behind the scenes. It’s a rare glimpse into the human side of cricket’s biggest names—where even the most serious professionals find time for humour.

For Raina, the day he was “mistaken for Arjun Tendulkar” remains a cherished memory, one that blends laughter with the pride of sharing the field—and the skies—with the greatest batsman the game has ever seen.