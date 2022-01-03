When Sanath Jayasuriya allegedly leaked his girlfriend Maleeka Sirisena’s sex tape

Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya is a legend in the game for his country. The former Lanka captain has been one of their most prolific batters with 6,973 runs in Tests and 13,430 runs in ODIs before retirement. However, Jayasuriya has never been too far away from controversy – whether it is getting banned for two year for failing to cooperate with ICC Anti-Corruption team or alleged leaking a sex tape of his then-girlfriend and later wife Maleeka Sirisena.

In 2017, Jayasuriya sparked a huge controversy when he was accused of leaking the sex tape of his then girlfriend Maleeka Sirisena. The sex tape allegedly shows Jayasuriya together with his former girlfriend and it was circulated widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms as well. Several reports claimed that Jayasuriya decided to release the sex tape to take revenge on Sisisena.

Maleeka Sirisena is ex-wife of business tycoon

Maleeka is the wife of a business tycoon and she had blamed Jayasuriya for the leak of the sex tape. Maleeka also claimed that she was engaged to Jayasuriya and the engagement ceremony took place in a small temple.

The sex tape incident was first reported by Colombo Telegraph. It is to be noted that the former Sri Lankan skipper got married thrice but all three of his marriages failed. Jayasuriya first tied the knot in 1998 with Air Sri Lanka’s ground hostess Sumudu Karunanayak but the marriage ended after just a year.

Sanath Jayasuriya has been married thrice

Jayasuriya then got married to air hostess Sandra De Silva in 2000 and the couple were blessed with three children. But the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder started dating Maleeka in 2012 and divorced her second wife Sandra De Silva due to his affair.

Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka’s opener when they lifted the World Cup. He has played 586 internationals – 110 Tests, 445 ODIs, and 31 T20Is – over two decades, and smashed 42 centuries. He has also claimed 440 wickets across the three formats.