When she tells you go and lock the door: Jofra Archer reacts hilariously to Virat Kohli's viral dance video

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is indeed one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world both on and off the field.From his on-field banters to lively celebration, the 31-year-old Indian batsman never shy away to amaze his fans with his animated gestures.

On Thursday, Kohli once again gave a glimpse of his enthusiasm and energy ahead of the Bangalore franchise's clash against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of his 200th appearance for the RCB, the captain was caught on camera doing an impromptu dance performance while warming up.

The video, in which Kohli could be seen showing multiple dance moves during the practice session, soon went viral on social media and triggered a meme-fest.

While several fans took to Twitter and shared various memes and trolls on Kohli's dance video, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer also came forward and mocked the RCB skipper.

Sharing the video of Kohli's dance moves, Archer stated that this is the reaction of the Bangalore player when his wife tells him to go and lock the door.

"When she tells you go and lock the door," the pacer wrote on Twitter along with the viral video.

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

Kohli might have been in a great mood ahead of his side's clash against KXIP, but the same cannot be said after the game as the RCB slumped to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the KL Rahul-led side.

Chasing a decent target of 172 runs to win, skipper KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (45) provided a perfect start to Kings XI by sharing a crucial stand of 78 runs for the opening wicket.

After Agarwal fell short of a half-century off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery, Rahul (41-ball 61) not only hammered a fifty but also stitched a crucial partnership of 93 runs with Chris Gayle (45-ball 53 runs) to help his side chase down the target on the last ball and seal a thrilling win over the RCB.

Earlier, Kohli led from the front as he scored 39-ball 48 besides stitching a crucial 41-run stand with Shivam Dube (19-ball 23) for the fourth wicket after opting to bat first.Chris Morris (25) and Isuru Udana (10) added 35 runs for the seventh wicket which included 24 runs off the last over from Mohammed Shami to help RCB post 171 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

RCB, who are currently standing at the third spot in the points table with five wins in hand, will next lock horns with Jofra Archer's side Rajasthan Royals in a double-header clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.