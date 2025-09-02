When Virat Kohli Backed Rival Mitchell Starc: Flashback As Australia Pacer Quits T20Is To Focus On Tests

When Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from T20 internationals in September 2025, it wasn’t just the end of an era for Australia’s white-ball cricket. It also brought back memories of a rare yet touching flashback from January 2019, when none other than Virat Kohli, his fiercest on-field rival, had come to his defense during one of the toughest phases of Starc’s career.

Kohli’s Surprising Words of Support in 2019

During the historic 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Starc struggled to hit his usual rhythm. He picked up 13 wickets in seven innings at an average of 34.53—well below his lofty standards. Critics, including legends like Shane Warne, questioned his control, body language, and effectiveness as India sealed a 2-1 series win on Australian soil.

But while many former players piled on the criticism, Virat Kohli, India’s then captain, offered an unexpected perspective. Having shared the dressing room with Starc at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, Kohli dismissed the noise around the left-arm quick and instead urged Australia to back their No.1 strike bowler.

“He is a very skilful bowler. He has been your No.1 bowler for years now. I’m a little surprised with the magnitude of criticism. If he is your best bowler, you give him space to work things out, not mount more pressure,” Kohli had said.

For a man known for his fiery confrontations with Starc on the field, this gesture stunned fans and pundits alike. Kohli’s comments reflected a deep understanding of the mental challenges fast bowlers face and showcased the respect he had for his arch-rival’s generational talent.

Respect Beyond Rivalry

Kohli didn’t just defend Starc; he also highlighted how well India’s batting unit handled the Australian pace attack. He recalled a spell from Pat Cummins to himself and Cheteshwar Pujara in Adelaide, where they managed only eight runs in nine overs, proving that the Aussies weren’t bowling poorly—it was India’s discipline that stood out.

The remarks revealed two things: Kohli’s evolving maturity as a leader and the mutual respect between two fierce competitors. While their duels often lit up stadiums worldwide, this was proof that cricket rivalries could remain firmly on the field.

Starc’s T20I Retirement: A New Chapter

Fast-forward to 2025, and Starc has officially retired from T20 internationals to focus on Test and ODI cricket. At 36, with 79 wickets in T20Is, he leaves the format as Australia’s most successful fast bowler in the shortest version, second only to Adam Zampa overall.

His impact was most pronounced during the 2021 T20 World Cup, where his new-ball swing and death-over accuracy were pivotal to Australia lifting their maiden title. Yet, in true Starc fashion, his eyes are firmly set on Test cricket, with the India tour, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup high on his priority list.

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” Starc said in his retirement statement. “Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward.”

The Kohli-Starc Legacy in Modern Cricket

The renewed focus on Kohli’s 2019 defense of Starc only adds another layer to their storied rivalry. Every clash between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc has been a headline-grabbing spectacle—the fiery pace bowler steaming in at 150 kph against one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era.

Yet, off the field, their relationship reflects mutual admiration. Kohli’s words remind us that even the fiercest competitors can recognize greatness when they see it. And with Starc now moving on from T20Is, this flashback feels like a fitting tribute to his enduring impact on the game.