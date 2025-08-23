After playing a key role in his team's dominating win over Australia in the second ODI, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi opened up on South Africa' new brand of cricket. Ngidi's five-wicket haul (5 for 42) powered the Proteas to an 84-run victory over Australia in the second ODI, sealing the series 2-0 with a game still to play.

Notably, South Africa have been on an impressive run in recent years, winning the World Test Championship 2025 title, reaching the final of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup and making multiple semi-final appearances across formats.

The 29-year-old Ngidi, who has been an integral part of the journey, believes South Africa's recent success has come from staying true to their identity while still aiming for results.

"The most important thing is how we played. Are we playing our brand of cricket? Are we playing the way we want to play? When we lose and we're not playing our way or with the freedom that the coach has given us, then it's a problem," said Ngidi.

"But when we execute and we play the way we want to play, that's the beautiful thing," he added.

Reflecting on his performance after bagging a five-for in the second ODI, the South African pacer spoke about his strengths.

"It's pretty much about giving you the freedom to bowl what you want to bowl. We've been playing international cricket for a couple of years now, so we kind of know what we're good at and what we need to do. Set your field and bowl what you want to bowl according to whatever you see in front of you," he said.

"Play the conditions in front of you and don't be scared to try things," he added.



Ngidi’s brilliant planning was on display in the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne, which he revealed was inspired by fellow pacer Marco Jansen’s setup to remove Australian batter in the ICC World Test Championship Final a few months ago.

"We do our video analysis and we've seen, even from the Test Championship, outside off with the ball shaping away seems to be effective. He leaves very well, but you need to score runs at some point in ODI cricket, so you're probably going to feel outside off," he said.

"I just tried to keep it simple and just plug away at that length and that line and it seemed to come off. It went according to plan," he added.

Ngidi, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025, has relished bowling against Australia in ODIs, claiming 26 wickets against them - the most he has taken against any opponent.

"It's always a battle against Australia. It's always competitive. It's a test of character because we were put under pressure from the T20S, and we had the opportunity to win a series tonight, so just mentally stepping up and finishing it off," he said.

"It's just a great rivalry that's always been there. And it's going to continue for many, many years," he added.

South Africa will look to finish their tour on a high when they face Australia in the third and final ODI on Sunday, August 24, in Mackay.