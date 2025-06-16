When Will Gautam Gambhir Join Indian team In England After Returning Home Due To Family Emergency? Know Here

Indian men's head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to India due to a family emergency on Saturday June 14. He had to fly to India as his mother had suffered a heart attack. So the talking point is when will the former cricketer return back to England to join the ShubmanGill led Indian team for his coach duties. According to Sports Tak, Gambhir's mother's condition has improved pacemaker was implanted, she is still at hospital under all the precautionary health guidance and measures but Gambhir can now return to England. The same report states that Gambhir will return to England tonight to join the team.



India's First Battle At Leeds

The first match of a series is always crucial as it always sets the right momentum for a long series ahead. India will face England in a 5-match Test series starting from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. This will mark a new era for the team as it will be newly appointed captain Shubman Gill's first test as a skipper. He is India's 37th Test captain and took the baton for Rohit Sharma who called it a day from this format. Along with Rohit, even Virat Kohli has announced his retirement and this series will be a perfect stage for youngsters to prove their metal.

Selection Conundrum

While the rest of the squad seems settled with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal that did incredibly well in Australia confirmed as openers, the headache for coach and captain will be how to fit both Karun Nair and Sai Sudarshan in the squad. Gill who batted no.3 in Australia is yet to confirm his batting position too. Shardul Tahkur or Nitish Reddy, is also a tough pick for the management specially after Thakur's brilliant hundred in the Intrasquad game.



India Test Squad -

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav



England Test Squad For First Test -

Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton