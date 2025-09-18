When Will IND vs PAK Super 4 Match Take Place in Asia Cup 2025?

The cricketing world is once again gearing up for a blockbuster showdown as India and Pakistan prepare to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage. After Pakistan’s emphatic 41-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai, the Men in Green have secured their spot in the Super Four, setting up a fiery encounter against arch-rivals India on Sunday, September 21, at 8 PM IST, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan’s Thrilling Win Over UAE: Key Performances

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chasing a modest 147, UAE looked to steady their innings, avoiding another collapse. A gritty 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Ravi Chopra (35) and Dhruv Parashar (20) provided temporary stability. However, Pakistan’s spinners tightened their grip, making it difficult for UAE to accelerate, eventually folding well short of the target.

Earlier, Pakistan had faced a challenging start, with Junaid Siddique (4/18) and Simranjeet Singh (3/26) rattling the batting lineup. In came Fakhar Zaman, whose explosive 50 off 36 balls revived Pakistan’s innings. Adding the finishing touches, Shaheen Afridi’s 29-run cameo off just 14 balls propelled Pakistan to a competitive 146/9.

This victory was not just about cricketing excellence; it came amid off-field controversies. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had publicly expressed concerns over Andy Pycroft’s role as match referee, particularly regarding the controversial handshake incident between Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha and India’s Suryakumar Yadav. Although Pycroft issued an apology, tensions flared, even delaying the PAK-UAE match by an hour—a subplot adding extra drama ahead of the India clash.

IND vs PAK: The Super Four Showdown

The India-Pakistan rivalry is legendary, and the stakes for this Super Four match could not be higher. India won the earlier group stage encounter, but both teams now eye a Super Four berth, with bragging rights and momentum for the final at stake. Expect high-octane cricket as both sides unleash their top performers under the Dubai lights.

With the Super Four stage featuring four teams in a round-robin format, each team plays three matches. The points system is straightforward: two points for a win, one for a no result, and none for a loss. Net Run Rate (NRR) will break any ties. Following this stage, the top two teams will face off in the final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Schedule & Format

Matches will be played across Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 20-26, ensuring every team gets ample opportunity to prove their mettle before the final. Here’s a quick look at the schedule:

Sep 20, Sat – B1 vs B2, 8:00 PM, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sep 21, Sun – A1 vs A2, 8:00 PM, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (India vs Pakistan)

Sep 23, Tue – A2 vs B1, 8:00 PM, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 24, Wed – A1 vs B2, 8:00 PM, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sep 25, Thu – A2 vs B2, 8:00 PM, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sep 26, Fri – A1 vs B1, 8:00 PM, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

With India already through, the spotlight now shifts to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh as they battle for the remaining Super Four spots.