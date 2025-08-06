When Will India Announce Asia Cup 2025 Squad? BCCI Likely To Take Big Calls

With the 2025 Asia Cup fast approaching, fans and experts alike are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Team India’s squad. The selectors are expected to unveil the final 17-member list in the third week of August, and several top-performing young stars are firmly in contention.

When Will Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Be Announced?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the Asia Cup 2025 squad around mid to late August, most likely in the third week. This timeline allows the selectors to assess fitness levels and finalize selections based on workload management, especially ahead of a busy cricket calendar that includes the T20 World Cup 2026 and a home Test series against the West Indies.

With Afghanistan and Bangladesh already naming their preliminary squads, the spotlight now shifts to India’s selection strategy, particularly in the wake of recent IPL heroics and break periods for senior players.

Gill, Jaiswal & Sudharsan: The Front-Runners for Asia Cup Call-Up

India’s top-order puzzle for the Asia Cup could very well feature a blend of youth and firepower, with Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sai Sudharsan being the key contenders.

Shubman Gill, fresh off a stellar IPL 2025 season where he amassed 650 runs at a strike rate of 155+, remains a mainstay in India’s white-ball plans.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who lit up the previous IPL with 559 runs at a blistering strike rate of 160, is likely to return refreshed after a much-needed break post the England Test series.

Sai Sudharsan, the surprise package, claimed the Orange Cap with 759 runs at a strike rate of 156, staking a strong claim as Gill’s opening partner.

Their recent T20 exploits and compatibility with UAE conditions make them front-runners for top-order roles, despite competition from Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom impressed during India’s last white-ball outings.

Selector Strategy: Rotation, Rest and Readiness

According to BCCI sources, the selection panel is prioritizing form, fitness, and workload balance while finalizing the squad. With no international fixtures scheduled between now and the Asia Cup, players like Gill, Jaiswal, and Sudharsan are expected to be fully fit and raring to go.

“There is a five-week break and with no cricket around, these three should walk into any T20 squad. In 21 days, if one plays till the final, there are only six T20 games. That’s not much of a workload,” a BCCI insider told PTI.

However, only 17 players can be picked for the Asia Cup squad, meaning a few in-form names may still miss the cut.

Bowling Boost: Bumrah and Siraj’s Fitness Crucial

India’s bowling firepower could hinge on the availability of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Both have been carefully managed after heavy workloads across formats and are expected to undergo fitness assessments before the selection meeting.

Their presence will be pivotal on the slower UAE tracks where control and precision often trump pace.

Asia Cup 2025: Format and Timeline

Host: United Arab Emirates

Dates: September 9 to 28, 2025

Final: September 28

India's Objective: Prepare core squad for T20 World Cup 2026

The Asia Cup serves as a vital testing ground for India’s T20 combination, especially in conditions that closely mimic World Cup venues.