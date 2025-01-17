When Will India Announce Squad For 2025 Champions Trophy? Check Details About Date, Press Conference, Full Schedule

The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE. The coveted ICC tournament returns after an eight-year hiatus as Pakistan will compete against seven of the world's best teams to retain their title.

The eight teams are divided into two groups for the opening stage of the upcoming Champions Trophy. Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A features Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa. The tournament opener will see the home team, Pakistan, face New Zealand on February 19th in Karachi.

While six teams - Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, England - have named their 15-man team, India and Pakistan are yet to reveal their squad for the ICC event.

Notably, January 12 was set by the ICC as the deadline to submit the provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, the BCCI has reportedly sought an extension for the announcement amid fitness concerns over Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

BCCI Confirms Date For India's Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed that India's squad for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be announced at 12.30 PM IST on Saturday, January 18 in Mumbai.

The announcement will be made during a press conference, which will be addressed by India skipper Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors.

Apart from the 2025 Champions Trophy, the squad for the three-match ODI series against England will also be revealed.

India's Schedule At 2025 Champions Trophy

India will start their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.