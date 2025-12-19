When Will India Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2026? Check Date, Timings, Venue And More

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 just months away, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reveal the India squad that will defend the title on home soil.

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is set to meet at its Mumbai headquarters to finalise India’s squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, which will begin on February 7 and run all the way up until the final on March 8.

During the meeting, the selection committee will also announce India’s squad for next month’s white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, against New Zealand at home.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India is currently participating in a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, with the final game of the series scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Friday.

When Will India Announce the T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

The BCCI selection committee is scheduled to meet and announce India's 15-member squad on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

While the ICC’s official deadline for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad submission is January 8, 2026, the BCCI has chosen to finalise the team early to provide players with clarity and mental preparation time ahead of the mega-event.

"The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI HQ, Mumbai, on Saturday, December 20, to pick India’s squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026," the BCCI said in a statement on Friday, December 20

Date: December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST (Press Conference)

Venue: BCCI Headquarters, Mumbai

The selection meeting on Saturday will be followed by a press conference, which will be addressed by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

India's Campaign Opener, Group For T20 World Cup 2026

Defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside the USA, Namibia, the Netherlands, and former winners Pakistan for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Indian team will take on the USA in Mumbai in its tournament opener as it sets out to become the first team to defend the Men’s T20 World Cup crown.

Notably, India is the co-host of the tournament along with Sri Lanka and will play its group matches across four venues -- Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.