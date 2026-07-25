/When will India announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia provides major update

Washington, meanwhile, is recovering from a right hamstring strain which ruled him out of the game at Lord’s, and it’s yet to be known if he will be in time for the series, which is India’s first trip to play Tests in Sri Lanka after 2017. A return for veteran left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will also be on the cards after he was rested from the one-off game against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh and wasn’t selected for ODIs in England.