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When will India announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia provides major update

The Shubman Gill-led India team is scheduled to play two Test matches in Sri Lanka as part of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) commitments.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:53 PM IST
When will India announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia provides major update
Image Credit: Pic credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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