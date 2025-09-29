Riding on fantastic knocks from Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, India thrashed Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2025 title at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. This was the ninth Asia Cup title for India, who are the most successful team in the history of Asia's premier cricket tournament.

While Tilak rose to the occasion under immense pressure with an unbeaten 69, Shivam also played an important knock of 33 off 22 at the crucial stage of the game. Both Tilak and Shivam stitched a crucial partnership and helped India beat Pakistan in a high-voltage final.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded India’s stunning turnaround by claiming four wickets, including three scalps in a game-changing 17th over, as Pakistan collapsed from 113/1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs - losing their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.

The crafty troika of Kuldeep, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy ran riot by sharing eight wickets as reckless aerial shots led to Pakistan’s dramatic slide. Kuldeep, who went from 23 runs in his first two overs to picking four wickets for just seven runs in his next two overs, was backed by Axar, Chakaravarthy and Bumrah taking two wickets apiece.



When Will India Next Play Cricket After Asia Cup 2025 Title Win?

Following the Asia Cup 2025 win, India will not get any break as they are set to face West Indies in the upcoming two-test series, which will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2. The upcoming India vs West Indies series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be crucial for both sides.

Team India's Full Schedule For Remainder Of 2025 After Asia Cup Win

India vs West Indies Home Series Full Schedule

October 2–6, 2025: 1st Test, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (9:30 AM IST)

October 10–14, 2025: 2nd Test, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (9:30 AM IST)

India vs Australia Away Series Full Schedule

Following the West Indies Test series, India will leave for the white-ball tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8, 2025. This series will see the return of senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI format.

October 19, 2025: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth (9:00 AM IST)

October 23, 2025: 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (8:30 AM IST)

October 25, 2025: 3rd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8:30 AM IST)

October 29, 2025: 1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM IST)

October 31, 2025: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1:45 PM IST)

November 2, 2025: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM IST)

November 6, 2025: 4th T20I, Gold Coast Stadium, Carrara (12:45 PM IST)

November 8, 2025: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (12:45 PM IST)

India vs South Africa Home Series Full Schedule

India will end their 2025 international calendar with a leghty home series against South Africa from November to December, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

November 14–18, 2025: 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (9:30 AM IST)

November 22–26, 2025: 2nd Test, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (9:30 AM IST)

November 30, 2025: 1st ODI, JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi (1:30 PM IST)

December 3, 2025: 2nd ODI, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur (1:30 PM IST)

December 6, 2025: 3rd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam (1:30 PM IST)

December 9, 2025: 1st T20I, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (7:00 PM IST)

December 11, 2025: 2nd T20I, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, New Chandigarh (7:00 PM IST)

December 14, 2025: 3rd T20I, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM IST)

December 17, 2025: 4th T20I, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:00 PM IST)

December 19, 2025: 5th T20I, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:00 PM IST)