The Indian men's cricket team ended their England tour with a thrilling 6-run win in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday, August 4. After the gruelling 25 days of Test cricket, Team India will get a well-deserved break, with no Test or limited-overs scheduled until the Asia Cup 2025, which starts in September.

It's a rare lengthy break for the Indian cricket team and fans will have to wait for some time to see their favourite stars in action. Originally, India men's cricket team was scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025 for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. However, due to political tensions between the two countries, the tour was postponed indefinitely.

The BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cited "international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience" as the official reason for the postponement of the series. The series is now rescheduled for September 2026.

Now, the Asia Cup will be India’s next international assignment, which will be played in T20 format in the UAE - Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to September 28, 2025

Team India's Full Schedule For Remainder Of 2025 After England Tour

India's Full Schedule For Asia Cup 2025

During the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, India will play their Group A matches against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Notably, India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which kicks off with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong China.

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Full Schedule

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 28 – Final, Dubai

India vs West Indies Home Series

After Asia Cup 2025, India will next play a two-match Test series against West Indies at home.

October 2–6, 2025: 1st Test, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (9:30 AM IST)

October 10–14, 2025: 2nd Test, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (9:30 AM IST)

India vs Australia Away Series

Following the West Indies Test series, India will leave for the white-ball tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8, 2025. This series will see the return of senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI format.

October 19, 2025: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth (9:00 AM IST)

October 23, 2025: 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (8:30 AM IST)

October 25, 2025: 3rd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8:30 AM IST)

October 29, 2025: 1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM IST)

October 31, 2025: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1:45 PM IST)

November 2, 2025: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM IST)



November 6, 2025: 4th T20I, Gold Coast Stadium, Carrara (12:45 PM IST)

November 8, 2025: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (12:45 PM IST)

India vs South Africa Home Series

India will end their 2025 international calendar with a leghty home series against South Africa from November to December, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

November 14–18, 2025: 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (9:30 AM IST)

November 22–26, 2025: 2nd Test, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (9:30 AM IST)

November 30, 2025: 1st ODI, JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi (1:30 PM IST)

December 3, 2025: 2nd ODI, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur (1:30 PM IST)

December 6, 2025: 3rd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam (1:30 PM IST)

December 9, 2025: 1st T20I, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (7:00 PM IST)

December 11, 2025: 2nd T20I, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, New Chandigarh (7:00 PM IST)

December 14, 2025: 3rd T20I, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM IST)

December 17, 2025: 4th T20I, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:00 PM IST)

December 19, 2025: 5th T20I, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:00 PM IST)